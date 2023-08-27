The Big Picture Sony's Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story is set to top the box office charts in its debut weekend with a $17 million opening, despite mixed reviews and the ongoing strikes.

Warner Bros.' blockbuster Barbie would have been the top movie for the fifth time if Sony hadn't boosted Gran Turismo's numbers with sneak preview screenings.

The superhero film Blue Beetle slipped to third place and struggled to perform in its second weekend, dropping over 60% and earning a domestic total of $43 million.

Sunday’s National Cinema Day is proving to be a wildcard at the domestic box office this weekend, with the current lineup subject to change once the final numbers are reported tomorrow. But as things stand, Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story is poised to top the chart in its debut weekend. The video game adaptation is looking at a $17 million debut, after grossing $8.5 million on Friday, which isn’t a great result for the film, despite its modest budget of $60 million.

The movie had a head-start abroad, and had already accumulated over $20 million from overseas territories prior to its stateside debut. Gran Turismo arrives on the back of mixed reviews and in the middle of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which meant that Sony had to bank publicity weeks in advance, because strike rules forbid talent from participating in promotional activities. The movie also marks something of a comeback for director Neill Blomkamp, whose last feature of note was 2015’s Chappie, although he did release the low-key horror title Demonic in 2021.

Warner Bros'. holdover blockbuster Barbie would’ve topped the box office for the fifth time (in six weekends) if Sony hadn’t juiced up numbers for Gran Turismo by $3.9 million from sneak preview screenings held across two weeks, as opposed to the standard practice of previewing movies on Thursdays. Barbie is looking at a $15.7 million weekend, which takes its running domestic total to a staggering $600 million, give or take. It’s already the top-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, having recently overtaken The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $574 million lifetime haul.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Last Weekend's Number One Film Slipped to the Third Spot

Third place went to another Warner Bros. film, the superhero title Blue Beetle, which has simply not been able to perform in 10 days of release. The movie, which was caught between a rock and a hard place in the context of the ever-evolving DC Extended Universe, debuted with a soft $25 million last weekend. While this was enough to dethrone Barbie from the top spot after a month, the movie slipped by over 60% in its sophomore frame as it added $10 million to its tally. This takes its running domestic haul to $43 million.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by Universal Oppenheimer, which registered yet another solid hold in its sixth weekend — the movie famously debuted opposite Barbie over a month ago — and Paramount’s animated underdog Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. While Oppenheimer added $9 million this weekend, taking its running total to exactly $300 million, Mutant Mayhem made $5.6 million in its fourth weekend, and will pass the $100 million mark domestically in a day or two. You can watch our interview with Gran Turismo cast member David Harbour here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.