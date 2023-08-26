The Big Picture Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story leads the weekend box office with a $8.5 million Friday tally, but faces strong competition from Barbie.

Blue Beetle is expected to have a 58% drop in its second weekend, while Oppenheimer continues to perform well and surpasses Inception's domestic haul.

Gran Turismo eyes a $16 million opening weekend, while Barbie could potentially overtake it for the top spot.

This is going to be a wildly unpredictable weekend at the domestic box office, with Sunday’s National Cinema Day poised to draw huge crowds to theaters across the country thanks to discounted ticket prices. It’s difficult to gauge which direction incentivized audiences could be drawn to. They could flock toward Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, which is debuting nationwide today after being rolled out internationally over the past two weeks, or they could resample Barbie, which could actually reclaim the top spot after slipping to second last weekend for the first time in its run.

While the weekend standings will become clearer tomorrow, Friday’s numbers are in, with a juiced up Gran Turismo leading the pack. Why juiced up? Because Sony is including the $5.3 million that the video game adaptation made in sneak previews conducted not only on Thursday, as is the norm, but across the past two weeks. The film’s Friday tally stands at around $8.5 million. But even with the hit of NOS, this isn’t exactly a strong debut for the film, which is based on the long-running series of racing games. As things stand, Gran Turismo is eyeing a $16 million opening weekend, which doesn't guarantee a pole position finish for the weekend. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the movie cost a relatively restrained $60 million to produce, and has already made $22 million from select overseas markets.

The film is being closely tailed by the blockbuster Barbie, which added $4 million to the bank on its sixth Friday. Depending on how it performs on National Cinema Day, the movie could overtake Gran Turismo and take the top spot this weekend. Barbie dropped to second place for the first time in its month-long run last weekend, while the debutante superhero movie Blue Beetle took the top spot. The satirical comedy also shot past The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this week to become the biggest film of the year so far at the domestic box office, and will repeat the achievement globally in a matter of days.

Oppenheimer Is Continuing to Register Strong Holds

Blue Beetle, which opened last weekend with a soft $25 million debut, is eyeing a 58% second weekend drop. The movie added $2.6 million on Friday, taking its running domestic total to $36 million, and is expected to finish with around $10 million over the weekend. While this is nothing to write home about, it’s still a bigger second weekend haul than that of Shazam! Fury of the Gods earlier this year. That being said, Warner Bros. just can’t seem to catch a break with its DCEU titles this year.

Oppenheimer will take the fourth spot, after bringing in another $2.2 million on its sixth Friday. Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster has now passed the lifetime domestic haul of his 2010 hit Inception. By Sunday, it is expected to hit $298 million domestically, which means that it will pass the $300 million mark either on Monday or Tuesday. Globally, the movie is passing the $750 million mark this weekend. The fifth spot went to Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which added $1.5 million on Friday, taking its running domestic total to a healthy $93 million. You can watch our interview with Gran Turismo cast member David Harbour here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.