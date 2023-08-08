The Big Picture Participate in the giveaway event for a chance to win exclusive opportunities, including advanced screenings and a free code for the Gran Turismo 7 game on PlayStation.

Show off your skills in the Leaderboard Challenge and compete with other players to have your name featured on the movie's social media pages.

Gran Turismo's release date has been pushed back to August 25 due to strikes, but fans won't have to wait long to dive into the world of the film.

See if you have what it takes to be the fastest in a giveaway event to celebrate the upcoming arrival of Gran Turismo. The team behind the film is calling all fans to take part in the action which will give them a shot at exclusive opportunities like advanced screenings and even the chance to receive a free code to download the Gran Turismo 7 game on PlayStation. Invites for the chance to catch the film before it speeds into theaters are already underway with two more weeks to go with a total of 22 screenings remaining in cities around the United States.

If you really think you have what it takes to be the speediest of them all, the Leaderboard Challenge is your best bet at showing off your skills while duking it out with other practiced competitors to see your name on the movie’s social handles’ leaderboard. One trivia question will be texted to participants weekly and the first 10 fans to send in the fastest correct response will see their names decorating the film’s social media pages. Even more exciting, a handful of those who make it onto the leaderboard will receive a message containing a free code to download the Gran Turismo 7 game on PlayStation.

Initially set to drop in theaters on August 11, Gran Turismo recently pushed its arrival date back to August 25 due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The decision was likely made for a multitude of reasons which include Sony making the first steps in spreading out its slate as well as the lack of final week promo interviews that the main cast is no longer able to participate in due to union contracts. Still, the film will only be arriving two weeks later, meaning that fans gearing up for the Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom-led production based on the real-life story of professional racer Jann Mardenborough won’t need to wait long to immerse themselves in the high-stakes world of Gran Turismo.

How to Enter the Challenge

Speaking about the exciting opportunity, Rose Phillips, SVP, Global Digital Marketing & Social Media at Sony Pictures said, “We’re excited to engage directly with fans through Community, with a strategy to create a personal experience right on their phones. Fans can experience being a part of GT Academy—gamifying the text exchanges to see who is the fastest to respond and find their place on the weekly Gran Turismo leaderboard." Jimmy Siam, Head of Entertainment Partnerships at Community, shared similar sentiments in his own comments, "Sony Pictures continues to raise the bar on the Community SMS platform. The innovative and interactive experiences have been very well received by Gran Turismo fans, garnering some of the highest engagement rates we have seen, and I can't wait for them to unlock the new surprises to come!"

If you’re interested in joining the challenge, you can check out the leaderboard in the tweet below and contact the phone number to get off to the races. Those who decide that this is the game for them and enter into the GT Academy will also receive a welcome message from the legendary coach Jack Salter as well as one by Mardenborough himself.