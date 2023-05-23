Films based on a true story bring viewers an entirely new dimension to the movie-going experience. From inspiring tales like Air and Big George Foreman to historical pieces including White House Plumbers, Hacksaw Ridge and Valkyrie, a movie based on real events has an extra power that can bring us to tears. Heck, even horror features like The Pope’s Exorcist or The Conjuring give us even more of a reason to leave the lights on at night. Sony Pictures is gearing up to deliver the next true story that will send audiences into overdrive as they share the incredible tale of one young man’s rise to the top of high-speed racing in Gran Turismo. Shining the spotlight on the unbelievable feat of U.K.-native Jann Mardenborough, the cast of the sports drama sat down for a featurette to take future viewers through the driver’s unique experience.

Smiles abound as leading stars Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour discuss the incredible talent and drive that carried Mardenborough from his place behind a gaming console to behind the steering wheel of a race car. Sitting with Madekwe is the man of the hour himself, Mardenborough, who says that it was his “obsession as a child” that led him to fall in love with the titular Playstation game - a move that would ultimately pay off big time and see him on the track representing Nissan. The featurette gives viewers a close-up look at some of the high-octane stunts that will wow us throughout the film with Mardenborough joining the cast as one of those very stunt drivers. If you’re hoping for a true-to-life experience, look no further than Gran Turismo as the now-famous race car driver says that no detail was spared in creating the film.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9), Gran Turismo sees Jann Mardenborough (Madekwe) chase his dream after responding to an advertisement that gives aspiring drivers the chance of a lifetime to reach the highest speeds possible while they train to become professionals. With no real experience outside of gaming, Mardenborough not only rose to the challenge but also became one of the biggest names in the racing game - who said video games couldn’t pay off? The film sees Harbour mentoring Mardenborough as his trainer, Jack Salter, with Bloom appearing as marketing exec, Danny Moore. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, and Darren Barnet.

Image via Sony

When Does Gran Turismo Come Out?

Finding itself debuting during a magnificent summer for blockbuster lovers alongside a docket that includes Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, The Flash, and Barbie, Gran Turismo speeds into theaters on August 11.

Check out the featurette below.