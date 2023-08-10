The Big Picture Collider is partnering with CJ 4DPLEX and Sony Pictures to offer an immersive cinematic experience for an early screening of Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo in 4DX in Los Angeles.

Gran Turismo tells the incredible true story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer-turned-racecar-driver, and features an impressive cast including Orlando Bloom and David Harbour.

The 4DX experience puts viewers in the action by using special seats that move and simulate various effects such as water sprayers and wind machines. Enter to win tickets by providing your email address.

Start your engines, Collider readers, because we have a big surprise to roll out for you! For our next early screening, we’ve partnered with Sony Pictures and CJ 4DPLEX to provide an immersive cinematic experience as unbelievable as the movie itself – Neill Blomkamp’s (District 9) Gran Turismo in 4DX. Read on for the full details and how to sign up!

Gran Turismo is the incredible true story of gamer-turned-racecar-driver Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe), who served as a co-producer for the film. Bringing together a mixed bag of characters in an astounding act of fate, a Nissan marketing executive (Orlando Bloom) concocts an idea for a contest that would take Gran Turismo players from the console to the car, awarding the winners with a spot in basic training for racecar drivers. In order to whip the GT Academy winner into shape to take part in the elite sport, retired racecar driver, Jack Salter, played by David Harbour (Stranger Things), is enlisted to train, inspire, and teach respect for the track. The Gran Turismo cast also features Takehiro Hira as Kazunori Yamauchi, racecar driver and video game designer of Gran Turismo, Djimon Hounsou as Jann’s father and former professional soccer player, Steve Mardenborough, and the Spice Girls’ Geri Horner as Lesley Mardenborough.

Gran Turismo Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, Collider and CJ 4DPLEX 4DX screening of Gran Turismo will take place on Tuesday, August 15, at the Regal North Hollywood. The showing will begin at 7 pm with free popcorn, soda, and a Gran Turismo cookie available to everyone in attendance, courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX, as well as a Gran Turismo 4DX step and repeat! So buckle your seatbelts and come hang out with us ahead of the movie’s official theatrical release.

What Is the 4DX Experience?

4DX puts you directly in the action, and for a feature as high-speed as a Fast & Furious movie, you’re not going to want to miss out on this event. Blomkamp and cinematographer Jacques Jouffret (The Purge) employed the use of brand-new Sony VENICE 2 cameras and drones to ensure that audiences would feel every tight curve in their bones. The film takes you onto the track, into the pit, and inside the car with Mardenborough to feel the danger, speed, and intensity of racecar driving, and 4DX allows every second to feel totally immersive. For those of you new to 4DX, the seats in the theater are designed to shake with the movement you see onscreen, with the capability to move forwards and backward, left and right, and up and down. Other enhancements include water sprayers, strobe lights, wind machines, and more, but this isn’t all automatic. 4DX showings are designed specifically for each film to correlate with what you see onscreen.

How to Enter to Win

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets. Again, the screening will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to August 15, so keep an eye out!