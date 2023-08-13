The Big Picture Sony's Gran Turismo film opened in 30 international markets with decent results, making $10.7 million in total.

France was the top-performing market, followed by the U.K., Australia, and Germany.

The film, based on the PlayStation racing video game series, tells the story of a gamer-turned-race car driver.

While Sony might have delayed the stateside release of its video game adaptation Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, the studio opened the film in 30 international markets this weekend, to decent enough results. Sony is hoping to draw some positive buzz before debuting the film in domestic theaters on August 25. Gran Turismo was originally supposed to open in the U.S. this weekend, but it vacated the release date quite late in the game, leaving Universal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter as the sole new wide release on offer.

Gran Turismo made $10.7 million from international territories this weekend, with France leading the pack with $2.3 million, followed by the U.K. with $1.3 million, and Australia and Germany with $1 million apiece. The movie will open in Brazil and Mexico on August 24, followed by North America on August 25, China on September 1, Japan on September 15, and Italy and South Korea on September 20. The film is ostensibly based on the long-running PlayStation racing video game series, but Sony is pegging it as an inspirational sports drama inspired by true events like it's Cinderella Man. Gran Turismo tells the story of Jann Mardenborough (played in the film by Archie Madekwe), who went from playing the video game at home to becoming an actual race car driver. Reactions to the film have been mixed so far, with Collider's Ross Bonaime writing in his review that the movie "swerves into cliches."

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp, who, after a strong debut, has spent the last few years under the radar. He first directed the acclaimed science-fiction film District 9, which earned a Best Picture nomination at the 2009 Oscars, and followed it up with Elysium and Chappie, neither of which pushed the needle for him. He was also set to direct an Alien feature, but the project fell apart. His last film was the low-key horror title Demonic.

Can the Movie Continue the Momentum Established by 'Super Mario Bros.'?

While video game adaptations have been rather hit-or-miss in the past — for every Rampage there is an Assassin’s Creed — this year has proven to be unusually successful for the subcategory, thanks to the phenomenal theatrical performance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has grossed $1.35 billion worldwide, and the widespread acclaim earned by HBO's The Last of Us. Last year, Sony released Uncharted, an action-adventure film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, based on the popular PlayStation series. The movie made more than $400 million worldwide but didn’t quite generate the sort of enthusiasm that everybody involved would’ve liked.

Gran Turismo also stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, and Takehiro Hira. You can watch the film’s trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.