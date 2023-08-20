The Big Picture Gran Turismo is achieving steady success at the International Box Office, earning $6.3 million this weekend and a total of $22.7 million.

The film had strong holds in various regions, such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar, putting it in a good position for future success.

The film, based on the true story of British Racing Driver Jann Mardenborough, will be released in key markets like Brazil, Mexico, China, and Japan in the coming weeks. The US and Canada release is set for August 25th.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story is racing toward steady success at the International Box Office. The film added another $6.3 million this weekend to take its international total to $22.7 million. This represents a strong performance and a drop of just 37% in sophomore markets.

Playing across more than 4300 screens in over 34 markets, Gran Turismo had strong holds in a variety of regions, led by the United Arab Emirates (+36%). Kuwait came in as the second-strongest market (-12%), with Qatar (-16%), Saudi Arabia (-29%), France (-29%), Hungary (-37%), Kazakhstan (-38%), Australia (-38%), and Portugal (-39%) next up in the standings. Strong holds across several regions puts the film in pole position to roll out successfully in a number of key markets yet to receive the property based on the decades-long Sony Playstation video game franchise of the same name. Brazil (24-Aug), Mexico (24-Aug), China (1-Sept), Japan (15-Sept), Italy (20-Sept), and South Korea (20-Sept) are all yet to receive the film and the domestic release across the US and Canada (25-Aug) is on the horizon.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9) with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin from a story by Jason Hall and Alex Tse, Gran Turismo follows the almost unbelievable true story of British Racing Driver Jann Mardenborough, who not only co-produced the movie but served as a stunt driver (naturally). Jann (Archie Madekwe), an avid gamer who is exemplary behind the virtual wheel of racing cars in the Gran Turismo video game, sees his dream of becoming a racing driver turn to reality by punching his ticket into the GT Academy - an effort devised by Nissan’s professional racing program and the developers of the Gran Turismo video game to find and train the best prospect from the world of sim racing, to become a successful professional out on track. Jann succeeds and the film unfolds to see him take extraordinary steps into a groundbreaking racing career including his toughest challenge, racing at the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Image via Sony

When is ‘Gran Turismo’ Coming to the US and Canada?

Gran Turismo will be released across the US and Canada on Friday, 25 August. Joining Madewkwe in the cast are Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (wife of Formula 1 Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner). Before the film goes racing into US theaters, check out the trailer below.