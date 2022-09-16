We have seen a trend in recent times that follow the adaptation of various video game properties for television – both for the big and small screens. Sony and Playstation who have been a part of such moves have another game adaptation in the works with the production of the fast-paced Gran Turismo. As the film begins to put pieces together for production, casting announcements have been made for the adaptation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, See actor Archie Madekwe will star in the film opposite the previously announced David Harbour.

Madekwe is fairly new on the block with a collection of credits on-screen. The actor previously appeared in the 2019 Ari Aster-directed Midsommar starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Vilhelm Blomgren following a couple whose peaceful retreat quickly turned sour at the hands of a pagan cult. Madekwe also starred alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Colin Farell and Tye Sheridan in Voyagers. However, the actor is most known for his role in the Apple TV+ series, See starring alongside Jason Momoa in the dystopian series. Madekwe plays the role of Kofun, one-half of a set of twins born with sight in a world where all of mankind cannot see. The series has recently launched its third and final season. The actor will next star in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn alongside Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant.

The Gran Turismo film adaptation was announced in May 2022 and will look to emulate some of the success shown at the box office by Sony’s last adaptation, Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The adaptation was a brilliant hit at the box office as it grossed $400 million globally making it one of the most profitable video game adaptations both domestically and internationally. The upcoming race film will be directed by a Gran Turismo fan in District 9's Neill Blomkamp. Despite plot details remaining firmly under wraps, the upcoming adaptation will follow the true story of a teenage player of the racing simulation game.

The project will follow the teenage player whose skills enable him to win several competitions for the game and then eventually lead him to become an actual professional race car driver. Madekwe is set to star as the teenage gamer while Harbour will take up the role of a retired driver who teaches him how to drive. Gran Turismo will begin shooting next week in Europe.

The film’s script is written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Producing the film are Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan for PlayStation along with Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti. Hall will executive produce the film with game creator Kazunori Yamauchi.

Gran Turismo is set to release on August 11, 2023. You can check out its official synopsis down below:

Based on a true story, 'Gran Turismo' is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

