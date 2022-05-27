Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have just greenlit a film adaptation of the ever-popular driving video game series Gran Turismo. This news is not surprising, considering that Sony and PlayStation's previous collaboration, the Uncharted film adaptation, was a huge box office success. Iconic South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp is currently being eyed as the adaptation's director, and not many other details regarding the film are currently known. Blomkamp is known for his dark sci-fi films, so moviegoers should expect a bit of a more surreal and gritty approach than the video games if he does end up helming the film. However, anything could happen at this point, since the film is in such early stages of development.

The plot of the upcoming Gran Turismo movie is currently unknown. It was also announced earlier today that Gran Turismo will be getting a series adaptation as well. Nothing is currently known about the series, not even if its existence is actually legitimate, since Deadline reported that the series was an inaccurate rumor. Most of the Gran Turismo games are first-person driving games without any actual characters, so it will be interesting to see what they do with multiple screen adaptations, if they all end up happening.

The original Gran Turismo game took five years to complete and was released in 1997, becoming known as one of the best driving simulator games of all time. The game franchise is so popular mainly because of its attention to detail and authentic representation of vehicles. The most recent game in the franchise, Gran Turismo 7, was released in March of this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Neill Blomkamp is perhaps most known for his 2009 directorial debut District 9, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009, and Blomkamp was named as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People that same year. In addition to District 9, Blomkamp directed the films Elysium, Chappie, and most recently, Demonic. Blomkamp has been attached to a Robocop sequel called Robocop Returns as well as a sci-fi thriller called Inferno starring Taylor Kitsch, but neither project has come to fruition as of late.

Gran Turismo is only one of several upcoming video game adaptations from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. Others include a film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima and series adaptations of Twisted Metal and The Last of Us from Peacock and HBO, respectively.

Not much else is currently known about the Gran Turismo film, but stay tuned at Collider for more details!

