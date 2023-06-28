All eyes are on the racetrack as Gran Turismo is less than two months out from arriving in theaters. A new poster was released on Twitter showing Archie Madekwe as he, too, sets his sights on the track and the glory that awaits should he be the first across the checkered line. He's not alone either as his two co-stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom watch over him as he goes from gamer to real-life pro with all the dangers and excitement that entails.

In the poster, Madekwe has his helmet on and is turned back toward the track where two vehicles jockey for position, trying desperately to get the upper hand in any way possible. As seen in previous trailers, grinding up against drivers and bumping them out of the way is fair game in the heat of a race, adding to the danger Madekwe will face. His veteran trainer Jack Salter (Harbour) keeps his eyes trained on him, making sure he's ready for whatever comes at him in a real-life competition while Motorsports marketing executive Danny Moore (Bloom) looks on, eager to see his new Nissan Motorsports driver bring victory.

Although the film is an adaptation of the popular line of PlayStation racing games, Gran Turismo is also a biographical film about Jann Mardenborough, an avid fan of the games who gets the chance of a lifetime after winning the Gran Turismo Academy competition. Beating out 90,000 other players, his skills impressed Nissan to the point he became a professional driver on their full-time roster, going on to win numerous real-life races in the process. The film will examine his personal and romantic life as he rises to the challenge to fulfill his racing dreams. Judging by the past featurette spotlighting Mardenborough himself and the attention to detail regarding his rise as a GT Academy driver, it seems the team was dedicated to accurately depicting how incredible the gamer-turned-racer's story is.

Image via Sony

Who Else Is Lined Up for Gran Turismo?

The rest of the cast includes Mardenborough's family including Geri Halliwell as his mother, Djimon Hounsou as his father, and Daniel Puig as his brother. Darren Barnet of Never Have I Ever fame is also on board to play one of the rival drivers at GT Academy alongside Josha Stradowski, another competitor named Nicholas Capra who comes to blows with Mardenborough. In the driver's seat for the film is Neill Blomkamp who's best known for his work on District 9 and Elysium. Here, he directs from a script penned by a pair of Academy Award-nominated screenwriters in Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.

Gran Turismo tears into theaters on August 11. Check out the new poster below.