Move over Fast X, there’s a new speed demon in town. With the first official trailer for Gran Turismo crossing the finish line today, Sony Pictures is also giving fans something to rev their engines about via a fresh poster. With the three leading men and a sleek and polished race car taking front and center, the image gives us another taste of what’s to come when the high-octane flick speeds into theaters on August 11.

In the poster, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe’s characters stand under the bright lights of a racing stadium. Dressed in a full Nissan-sponsored racer uniform, Madekwe proudly holds his helmet under his arm with the bright lights of a white car shining behind him. In his opposite hand, he grips a PlayStation controller, echoing the film’s story and the words at the top of the poster that read “from gamer to racer.” Flanking the sides of the vehicle are Harbour and Bloom, both of whom are decked out in their Nissan gear as a pit crew chief and a brand executive, respectively.

In Gran Turismo, the unbelievable true story of one gamer’s rise to the top of race car driving is put on display. An avid gamer, Jahn Mardenborough (Madekwe) scores the opportunity of a lifetime after his impressive gaming skills earn him a chance to become a professional race car driver. But, if he wants to make a name for himself on the track, he’ll need a trained team to bring him off the screen and into the driver’s seat. This is where Harbour comes in as his mentor Jack Salter who guides Jahn every step of the way.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Gran Turismo': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far

Who’s Behind Gran Turismo?

Directed by Academy Award-nominee Neill Blomkamp, who’s best known for his 2009 found footage sci-fi flick District 9 and 2013’s Jodie Foster and Matt Damon-led Elysium, Gran Turismo boasts an incredibly talented group of stunt performers to pull off those high-speed moments. Also starring in the feature will be ex-Spice Girl member Geri Halliwell, Daniel Puig (Naomi), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Richard Cambridge (Felix), Emilia Hartford (Leah Vega), Josha Stradowski (Nicholas Capa), Geri Horner (Lesley Mardenborough), and Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Audrey). PlayStation Productions backs the title along with Columbia Pictures, Trigger Street Productions, and 2.0 Entertainment.

Check out the poster for Gran Turismo below and see the action play out on the big screen when it cruises into theaters on August 11.