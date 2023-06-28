Sony's revving up its engines a bit early as Gran Turismo is now bound for the fifth annual Micheaux Film Festival as reported by Deadline. The event will run from July 10 through 16, meaning Neill Blomkamp's adaptation of the hit PlayStation racing game franchise will make its debut at the Los Angeles-based festival about a month before hitting theaters in August. In addition to the screening, a Q&A will also take place at the festival, though it's not confirmed who will be in attendance to represent the film. The Culver Theater and Regal Cinemas L.A. Live will play host to the festival once again.

Gran Turismo tells the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer who turned his dreams of being a professional racer into reality thanks to his skills within the titular racing game. Archie Madekwe stars as Mardenborough as he bests the field of 90,000 players in the GT Academy competition in order to earn a spot on Team Nissan. The film is billed as the ultimate wish-fulfillment story, following Mardenborough's personal, professional, and romantic life as he comes into his own as a real-life racer with all the danger that entails.

Madekwe gets a pair of high-profile stars to join him on his quest to racing stardom with David Harbour and Orlando Bloom playing his trainer and a marketing executive that brings him aboard with Nissan respectively. The rest of the cast features Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, Daniel Puig, Darren Barnet, and Josha Stradowski. Blomkamp directs from a script penned by Academy Award nominees Jason Hall and Zach Baylin

What Is the Micheaux Film Festival All About?

The Micheaux Film Festival is named for Oscar Micheaux who is often regarded as the first major African American feature filmmaker and one of the most successful of the first half of the 20th century known for producing a wide array of films. The festival, then, celebrates diversity in filmmaking with a unique and varied slate from creatives of all backgrounds. "We aspire to create an unparalleled sanctuary where individuals from all walks of life are embraced, acknowledged, and elevated," festival founders Noel Braham and Courtney L Branch said about the impact they hope the event makes. "Our festival dares to defy convention, shattering the limitations imposed upon us, and becoming a catalyst for transformative experiences.”

Writer/director Yaz Canli will open the festival with the world premiere of his film My Home Unknown followed by the L.A. premiere of Scrap, written, directed by, and starring Vivian Kerr opposite Anthony Rapp, and the world premiere of the gun violence documentary Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia. Other films set to appear alongside Gran Turismo include the world premiere of the Borat-like Nowhere Men and L.A. premieres of A Pretty Good Movie led by Lea Thompson and John Huertas, and Nicole Gomez Fisher’s Good Egg.

Gran Turismo races into theaters on August 11.