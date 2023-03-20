Gran Turismo is the most recent of several video game adaptations planned by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Studios. Given the $400 million financial success of the Tom Holland-led Uncharted film, another video game movie is an easy call. Based on the video game of the same name, Gran Turismo will join an array of PlayStation exclusives going from consoles to live-action, including major titles such as the zombie survival game, Days Gone, and the mythological epic, God of War.

Fans of the racing gaming series recently got to play Gran Turismo 7 on PS5, which included a free update coming to PSVR 2. With a live-action film arriving soon, gamers and movie lovers will be able to experience the franchise in a way they never have before. Here is everything we know about Sony's biographical coming-of-age sports drama, Gran Turismo.

Image via Sony

Related: 'Horizon,' 'God of War' and 'Gran Turismo' Series Announced as Game-to-Screen Adaptations at Sony

Gran Turismo will open in theaters earlier than anticipated. Sony Pictures is set to release the film on August 11, 2023. The movie will release exclusively only in theaters. The film faces some solid competition on its release date. Also, hitting theaters are the sports drama Challengers, starring Zendaya, and the Dracula adaptation, The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Watch the Sneak Peek of Gran Turismo

On January 5, 2023, Sony released a sneak peek of the Gran Turismo movie that included the first clip from the picture. The film is about more than just racing and the rush it brings. You can watch the exclusive sneak peek here:

The sneak peek successfully builds up the anticipation of this Sony-PlayStation partnership, featuring the film's lead actors in racing attire and explaining the movie in their own words. We also see racing cars and little clips from behind the scenes of the movie's filming. Hopefully, fans will get a full trailer soon!

What Is Gran Turismo About?

Image via Sony

Sony has planned Gran Turismo to be a biographical coming-of-age sports drama. Given that the Gran Turismo video game series is all about driving and racing, the source material doesn't feature any characters or a story. Sony cleverly uses the PlayStation Studios brand by retelling Jann Mardenborough's real-life tale. Here is the official plot synopsis of the film:

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

The movie will examine Mardenborough's life, not just his career as a race car driver, but also romantically. Mardenborough participated in the Gran Turismo Academy competition, beating 90,000 other participants to become the tournament's third and youngest champion. He was rewarded with the opportunity to represent Nissan in the Dubai 24-Hour race, and he went on to win numerous Nissan events and make a living as a professional race car driver. The movie will examine his life, which also intends to add a little romance.

RELATED: David Harbour Talks' Gran Turismo' Film Adaptation and Working with Director Neill Blomkamp

Who Is in the Cast of Gran Turismo?

Archie Madekwe will portray Jann Mardenborough, the film's main character. The young actor is most recognized for his parts in the cult horror classic Midsommar from A24 and the Apple TV+ series See (2019–2022). He will also be a part of Heart of Stone, a Netflix movie releasing on the same date as Gran Turismo. Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls) Daniel Puig (Naomi) will portray Jann's mother, and brother, respectively.Academy Award Nominated actor Djimon Hounsou, known for his roles in In America and Blood Diamond, will play the role of Jann's father. Hounsou has appeared in films across all genres, including superhero films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, the Shazam films, Aquaman, and Black Adam. Hounsou has also had significant roles in franchise films like Furious 7, A Quiet Place Part II, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and The King's Man. He has also starred in plenty of award-winning films from the likes of Amistad and Gladiator. Alongside Gran Turismo, he'll also be seen later this year in Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.David Harbour, best known as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, will appear as Jann Mardenborough's trainer, Jack Salter. David Harbour has also been a part of popular films like The Equalizer, Suicide Squad, Extraction, and Marvel's Black Widow. He will next be seen in MCU's upcoming 2024 film Thunderbolts, reprising his role as Alexei Shostakov.

Danny Moore, a Motorsports marketing executive, will be portrayed by Orlando Bloom. Bloom has appeared in numerous film series, including The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Fans will also see a top GT Academy driver Matty Davis, who is threatened by Jann's success. Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) will portray this antagonist.

Apart from the above main characters, the film has a long list of actors appearing. These include Josha Stradowski (Nicholas Capa), Richard Cambridge (Felix), Geri Horner (Lesley Mardenborough), Emelia Hartford (Leah Vega), Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Audrey); Selin Cuhadaroglu (Sarah Eaton) and Anto Sharp (Name currently unknown). Nikhil Parmar, Andrea Vasiliou, Harki Bhambra, Maximilian Mundt, and Mariano González are also cast in the film in undisclosed, minor roles.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind Gran Turismo?

Image vis Sony Pictures

Neill Blomkamp is directing Gran Turismo with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. The film's producers include Doug Belgrad, Josh Bratman, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Dana Brunetti, Elizabeth Cantillon, and DeVon Franklin. Filming for Gran Turismo began in Hungary in November 2022 and wrapped in late December 2022, with Jacques Jouffret serving as cinematographer. In September 2022, Stephen Barton was confirmed to be composing the score for the film. Terry Anderson is behind the unique costume designs, and Martin Whist provided the production design.

The production houses involved with the film are Columbia Pictures, PlayStation Productions, Trigger Street Productions, and 2.0 Entertainment. Gran Turismo will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing on August 11, 2023.