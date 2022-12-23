Gran Turismo stunt racers Ollie Millroy and Mauro Calo have recently revealed via Twitter that Neill Blomkamp's upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game franchise has wrapped production. Both Millroy and Calo have shared behind-the-scenes images and text about their experience working on the film. Millroy is a professional race car driver and stuntman with many film credits to his name, including Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and London Has Fallen. Calo is also a stuntman who has worked on the films Wonder Woman 1984 and Jurassic World: Dominion. Gran Turismo began filming in Hungary in November 2022.

Millroy posted four images displaying Gran Turismo's stunt team, accompanied by text that read: "That’s a wrap on Gran Turismo Movie after 7 weeks of working on the awesome stunt team. Loved every minute and looking forward to seeing the finished product."

Calo also shared four images, with three depicting a stunt car used on set and another featuring the slate used while filming Gran Turismo. In addition to posting the images, Calo wrote: "That’s a wrap on 7 weeks filming around the world on the fastest film ever made. The GranTurismo movie. From +35 degrees to -5 my incredible @Nissan GTR camera car performed faultlessly. We broke new grounds on how to film race cars actually racing. Incredible journey."

Based on Millroy and Calo's tweets, Gran Turismo seems like it will be an intense action movie with some of the wildest car racing scenes ever put to screen. Gran Turismo is based on a true story and will follow a teen fan of the Gran Turismo video game series, who uses the games to train himself to become a real-life race car driver. The film is directed by Blomkamp from a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin, and stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann, and Emelia Hartford.

Since the original Gran Turismo game debuted in 1997, the racing simulator game franchise has sold a total of more than 90 million units worldwide, making it PlayStation's most profitable game franchise of all time. There are a total of eight games in the franchise, with Gran Turismo 7 being the most recently released title. The game was a critical success but audience reaction was not as positive due to the game's inclusion of microtransactions and excessive grinding. However, Gran Turismo 7 still managed to break a record in the U.S. for the highest-grossing launch month sales for a Gran Turismo game.

Gran Turismo is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on August 11, 2023, by Sony Pictures Releasing. In the meantime, check out the rest of the images and Collider's recent interview with Gran Turismo star David Harbour where he discusses his recent and upcoming projects:

