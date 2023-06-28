Summer blockbuster season is well underway with movies like The Flash and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse already celebrating their releases while the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise comes out at the end of the week and titles like Barbie and Oppenheimer are looming just over the horizon. While all these films have been building steam on their own, there’s one that’s ready to push the pedal to the metal and claim victory over its competitors. Zooming into theaters on August 11, Gran Turismo is promising to close out the summer on a high note.

A new short but sweet teaser released today hits viewers with the high-stakes reality facing the drivers in the real-life story of one young man’s rise to the top of racing. In it, we see David Harbour’s character, Jack Salter, imparting some heavy advice to the drivers. While the entire group is well-practiced in the fan-favorite game, the trainer gives a warning that messing up on the track could mean instant death. The clip also gives us a speedy look at Orlando Bloom’s marketing exec Danny Moore, Archie Madekwe’s Jann Mardenborough, and the high-octane stunts that have been previewed as an essential part of the movie.

Bringing the incredible and inspiring true story of Jann Mardenborough to the big screen, Gran Turismo centers on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that launched the aspiring driver toward a career in racing. Chosen out of thousands of names, ardent Gran Turismo player Mardenborough found himself on a list to compete for the chance to become a professional driver. Proving himself on the track, Mardenborough wowed the Nissan owners and landed a spot on the team - much to the chagrin of his fellow racers.

Image via Sony

Who’s Behind Gran Turismo?

Along with Madekwe, Bloom, and Harbour, the feature also stars Geri Halliwell, Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Puig, Thomas Kretschmann, Darren Barnet, Emelia Hartford, Josha Stradowski, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, and Richard Cambridge. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium), Gran Turismo marks the director’s return to feature-length projects following 2021’s sci-fi horror flick, Demonic. Penning the film is Academy Award-nominated writers Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard).

Give into your need for speed by checking out the latest Gran Turismo teaser below and shift gears into a theater near you on August 11 to see the action unfold on the big screen.