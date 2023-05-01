Gran Turismo is marked, set, and ready to go with the Sony Pictures film giving audiences a taste of what’s to come in a newly released teaser that zips past the finish line just one day before the title’s first full-length trailer. Since the speedy filming process concluded in December, fans have been patiently waiting for any first looks of the video game-turned-film and the pieces are finally beginning to fall into place.

David Harbour’s (Stranger Things) Jack Salter gives us a big welcome as the teaser opens while Orlando Bloom’s (Carnival Row) Danny Moore gets the racers excited about the opportunity that lies ahead of them. Ready to give it all he’s got, Archie Madekwe’s (Midsommar) Jann Mardenborough takes his place behind the wheel to put the pedal to the metal. Of course, the teaser also provides plenty of pulse-pounding clips that feature the high stakes racing stunts that we’ve been gearing up for.

Like other titles such as HBO’s hit series The Last of Us and the adventurous Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-led feature, Uncharted, Gran Turismo pulls its story from the legendary PlayStation game of the same name. Drawing in multiple generations of players during its 25-year run, it’s high time that the fan-favorite racing game received a scripted on-screen telling. In the biographical film, we meet Jann Mardenborough (Madekwe), an up-and-coming driver who wins the chance of a lifetime to put his skills to the test and take a shot at professional race car driving.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Reveals When Season 5 Will Begin Filming

Who’s Behind Gran Turismo?

Academy Award-nominee Neill Blomkamp (District 9) directs from a script penned by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard). Starring alongside Madekwe, Bloom, and Harbour is an ensemble cast that includes Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Thomas Kretschman (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Richard Cambridge (The IT Crowd), former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, Daniel Puig (Naomi), and Josha Stradowski. Father Stu and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’s Jacques Jouffret will lend his detailed eye to Gran Turismo as cinematographer with Kingdom of Heaven and Star Trek: Picard composer Stephen Barton penning the score. Josh Bratman, Carter Swan, DeVon Franklin, Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Dana Brunetti, and Elizabeth Cantillon produce.

You can check out the teaser for Gran Turismo below and keep your eyes peeled on Collider for the official trailer’s release tomorrow! The feature crosses the finish line and zooms into theaters on August 11.