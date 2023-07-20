It’s been a while since we’ve seen new footage from Gran Turismo, and since the highly anticipated movie races closer and closer to the premiere date, now it’s the perfect time for a new trailer to drop. The story completely subverts what you’d expect from a video game adaptation by centering around players of the game who are selected to become real-life racers. And it’s based on a true story.

The new trailer for Gran Turismo has a lot of elements for fans of the PlayStation game and racing games lovers in general to recognize. Some quick shots showcase that director Neill Blomkamp (District 9) didn't hold back on the references and used the landmark camera angle that we’re used to seeing in these types of games: The aerial shot that tracks the back of the vehicle. Gran Turismo fans will also notice the bright markings on the floor that, in the game, signal to rookie players where they should turn and the best moments to hit the brakes.

Aside from that, the new trailer provides a much closer look at the protagonist Jann Madenborough (Archie Madekwe) and we get a glimpse of his life prior to entering the Gran Turismo championship. He has a troubled relationship with his father, who, like most parents, doesn’t believe there's a future in devotion to video games. As we know, Jann’s life will be turned around when he’s selected with a bunch of other players to try and race real cars. The trailer also reveals that Jann will have a pretty rough start in the real-life races.

Image via Sony

Gran Turismo Has Already Earned Praise

As the reactions from early screenings have suggested, Gran Turismo is gearing up to become one of the good examples of how video game adaptations have reached a new dawn in Hollywood. For many years, these adaptations would struggle to resonate with the public, but after millennials started to reach certain decision-making positions, it’s pretty clear that there’s been a shift in how video games are translated into movie language.

Gran Turismo is written by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Bailyn (King Richard). The cast also features Djimon Hounson (Black Adam), Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Sang Heon Lee (XO Kitty), and former Spice Girl Geri Horner (Rainbow Woman).

Gran Turismo premieres in theaters on August 11. You can watch the new trailer below: