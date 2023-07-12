Sony has gone all in on bringing some of its most iconic PlayStation properties to the big and small screen of late between last year's Uncharted film, the recent The Last of Us series at HBO, the upcoming Twisted Metal series at Peacock, and games like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn in line. Next up in theaters, however, is Gran Turismo, an adaptation of the beloved long-running racing series that stands as the company's highest-selling franchise with over 90 million units sold worldwide. With the film about a month out from its August 11 release, critics and media members are giving their opinions on the high-octane coming-of-age story from director Neil Blomkamp.

Since the Gran Turismo games aren't exactly known for their stories, Sony Pictures opted instead to tie in the game with the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player who received the chance of a lifetime through a competition known as the GT Academy. By besting his fellow racers, he earned the opportunity to translate his in-game skills to the racetrack as a driver for Team Nissan, competing in events across the globe and making a living out of his passion. Archie Madekwe will play Mardenborough as he rises through the Academy and realizes his dream all while navigating his personal and romantic life outside the vehicle and handling the deadly stakes in each race.

Madekwe will have some excellent talent helping him in his racing journey with David Harbour playing his trainer and Orlando Bloom playing the Nissan marketing executive who helped bring him aboard through GT Academy. Darren Barnet of Never Have I Ever fame and Josha Stradowski will be Madekwe's chief rivals in the Academy and on the track while Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, and Daniel Puig play his family back home.

Image via Sony

RELATED: What Happened to the 'God of War' Movie?

The racing simulator series has long been a target for Sony to adapt to film. As far back as 2013, plans were in place for Gran Turismo to make the jump to the big screen with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski attached at one point. Blomkamp, who previously helmed 2013's Elysium, was handed the job in the end with American Sniper co-writer Jason Hall and King Richard scribe Zach Baylin penning the screenplay. How did critics feel about their take on what's being marketed as "the ultimate wish fulfillment tale?"

What Are Critics and Fans Saying About Gran Turismo?

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called the film a "solid adaptation," praising its "visceral" feel and "real texture":

Other critics call the film "slick," alluding to references to the original game that players themselves might be able to catch:

Others praised stars Archie Madekwe and David Harbour as standouts for the film:

Gran Turismo races into theaters on August 11. Check out the trailer below.