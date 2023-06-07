Buckle up because Gran Turismo has released yet another action-packed teaser. Getting audiences pumped for the feature, which crosses the finish line on August 11, the latest look at the true story of race car driver Jann Mardenborough shows off the heart and dedication of the young man who, from a young age, felt the call of the track.

The stakes are at an all-time high in the clip as we see the origin story of Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) on his rise to the top. What began as a love for a video game quickly becomes a dream career when the young wannabe racer takes part in a competition that earns him a spot on Nissan’s team. But, as we’re reminded in the teaser, making a mistake in real life is much different than in the game because, on the track, one wrong move could cost a driver their life.

Along with Madekwe, the clip also features David Harbour's character giving Mardenborough some words of advice as his trainer, Jack Salter; Orlando Bloom announcing the competition as marketing executive, Danny Moore; and Josha Stradowski's character coming to blows with Mardenborough as one of his rivals, Nicholas Capa. Also starring in the high-octane film is Geri Halliwell Horner, Djimon Hounsou, Sang Heon Lee, Daniel Puig, Thomas Kretschmann, Richard Cambridge,Darren Barnet, Pepe Barroso, Emelia Hartford, and Richard Cambridge.

Image via Sony

RELATED: David Harbour Talks 'Gran Turismo' Film Adaptation and Working with Director Neill Blomkamp

What’s the True Story Behind Gran Turismo?

From what we’ve seen so far in featurettes and trailers, the film will stick pretty close to the unbelievable true story of Mardenborough. An obsessive player of the PlayStation game, the young man’s life was forever changed when he entered the GT Academy competition in 2011. Formed to give otherwise passed-over up-and-comers a chance to race with the greats, the contest allows the winner the opportunity to sit behind the driver’s seat during a real race. Proving himself to be a valuable asset to the team, Mardenborough’s skills impressed Nissan so much that he was given a full-time spot on the roster.

Kicking this underdog story into high gear is Academy Award-nominee Neill Blomkamp, who’s best known for his work behind District 9 and Elysium. He directs from a screenplay penned by fellow Academy Award-nominated scribes, Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard). As can be expected, the stunts for the feature will be pushing the pedal to the metal with Mardenborough himself joining in on the fun. Jacques Jouffret (The Purge: Anarchy) serves as the cinematographer with Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) composing the score.

Check out the latest teaser for Gran Turismo below: