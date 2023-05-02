Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Gran Turismo, the highly anticipated sports racing film based on the popular video game series of the same name. While the film itself is based on the overarching game, Gran Turismo's plot is actually based on the unlikely true story of an amateur gamer turned real race car driver.

Gran Turismo introduces the tale of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a British racer who seeks to turn professional by winning Sony and Nissan's GT Academy competition, which sees the best Gran Turismo players in the world come together in a pedal-to-the-medal tournament. Also shown in the trailer is David Harbour, who will portray Mardenborough's trainer, Jack Salter, as well as Orlando Bloom, who will portray a sports marketing executive. All indications point to Gran Turismo being a high-octane adventure indicative of classic racing films.

While specific plot details remain close to the cuff, a logline for the film describes it as "the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver." The real-life Mardenborough did indeed train to become a pro race car driver after winning a Sony-sponsored competition pitting the best Gran Turismo players against each other. Madekwe, known for his role in A24's Midsommar, will topline the film alongside an ensemble cast that includes Harbour, Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Thomas Kretschmann, and Darren Barnett.

The Road to the Screen for Gran Turismo Has Been a Long One

While Gran Turismo is set for a summer release, there have been no shortages of roadblocks getting it made. Sony, which is no stranger to video game adaptations given its ownership of Playstation, had a Gran Turismo film in the works as far back as 2013, but this never panned out. In May 2022, it was announced that a new version of the film was in development, with Sony tapping District 9 helmer Neill Blomkamp to direct. Things began to heat up after that, with Madekwe, Harbour, and Bloom all boarding that September. Filming wrapped in December 2022.

Blomkamp directed the film off a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. The film will be produced by Doug Begrad for 2.0 Entertainment, Dana Brunetti for Trigger Street Productions, and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan for Playstation Productions.

Gran Turismo is set to be released by Sony on Aug. 11, 2023. The film's new trailer can be seen below: