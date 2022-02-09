Collider has the pleasure of exclusively unveiling Mondo’s new series of limited edition posters inspired by two of the best movies of filmmaker Wes Anderson's prolific career: The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Darjeeling Limited. The posters feature original artwork that honors Anderson’s unique aesthetics and presents the two cinema classics through a new lens.

Created by artist Murugiah and measuring twenty-four by thirty-six inches, the twelve-color screenprint poster of The Grand Budapest Hotel takes the focus away from the film's iconic characters, and instead highlights the hotel's beautiful architecture, putting the titular location in the spotlight. With only two-hundred seventy copies available, each selling for $65, the poster will surely be a disputed item among Anderson’s fans. However, The Darjeeling Limited posters are even more exclusive.

Drawn by artist Thomas Danthony, The Darjeeling Limited's posters come in two variations, one in English and the other one in Hindi. Both versions measure eighteen by twenty-four inches and are printed in an eight-color screenprint, and there are only one hundred copies of the Hindi variant, while the English variant has two hundred copies available. Finally, both versions also have a difference in their price tag, with the Hindi variant running $65, and the English version $50. The Darjeeling Limited's posters feature the film's three brothers (Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman) who decided to go on a spiritual journey in India during the film events.

Released in 2014, The Grand Budapest Hotel follows a hotel manager (Ralph Fiennes) and his protégé Zero (Tony Revolori) as the two get involved with the theft of a precious Renaissance painting. While depicting Anderson’s usual humor, the movie also shows the changes Europe underwent during the continent’s occupation by fascist regimes. As for The Darjeeling Limited, the brotherly journey also serves for the filmmaker to meditate on themes such as death, grief, and even suicide. Both movies are among the most beloved Wes Anderson films, and the new posters will undoubtedly look amazing on the wall of any Cinema enthusiast.

All three posters go on sale on Mondo's website website tomorrow, February 10. Check out the gorgeous new artwork below:

The Grand Budapest Hotel Mondo Poster

Artwork by Murugiah

24"x36", 12-color Screenprint

Edition of 270

$65

The Darjeeling Limited Mondo Poster

Artwork by Thomas Danthony

18"x24", 8-color Screenprint

Edition of 200

$50

The Darjeeling Limited (Hindi Variant) Mondo Poster

Artwork by Thomas Danthony

18"x24", 8-color Screenprint

Edition of 100

$65

