NBC released the trailer for Grand Crew, a new hangout comedy executive produced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Phil Augusta Jackson and creator Dan Goor. Focused on a group of wine-loving friends, Grand Crew is set in East Los Angeles and features an all-Black main cast.

The trailer presents us to the main cast of Grand Crew: the hopeless romantic Noah (Echo Kellum), his sister Nicky (Nicole Byer), low-key genius Sherm (Nine-Nine story editor Carl Tart), workaholic Anthony (Aaron Jennings), recently divorced Faye (Grasie Mercedes), and the happily wedded Wyatt (Justin Cunningham). Although the crew has different priorities and desires, their common passion for wine tasting helps to keep the group together as they navigate the turbulences of life.

The trailer also features actor Garret Morris talking about how Black people are usually defined as “arrogant” and “wild.” However, it’s impossible to put Black people in a single category, since they are “layered.” As Morris explains it, “our multitude got multitudes!" While Morris talks about how each individual is different, the trailer shows the lifestyles of each member of the wine-tasting group, as a way to underline how even in a group of friends with the same hobby people couldn’t be more diverse.

NBC will air two special preview episodes of Grand Crew this December 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show comes back for the rest of its 10-episode season on January 4, 2022, with new episodes coming out every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Check Grand Crew’s new trailer below:

Here’s Grand Crew official synopsis:

From Phil Augusta Jackson (writer/producer/director, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Dan Goor (creator, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") comes a new comedy that proves life is better with your crew. This group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to "wine down" and unpack it all. There's Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who's adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who's relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who's recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time.

