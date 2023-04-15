Ever dreamed about winning the lottery? Yet, would you risk your entire life for a whole day just to cash in that sweet money? Well, that's exactly the premise that will be explored in the upcoming action-comedy Grand Death Lotto. Amazon Studios first revealed the project in March earlier this year. Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) is attached to direct the film with Awkwafina (The Farewell), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and John Cena (Peacemaker) being cast as the leading stars.

The following helpful guide below is your lucky ticket to learning everything we know so far about Grand Death Lotto.

When and Where Can You Watch Grand Death Lotto?

No official release date has been announced yet for the action comedy since it's still in the midst of filming. However, it is confirmed that Prime Video will be the primary platform to stream the film since it is an Amazon Studios production. There has also been no statement yet on whether the film will have a theatrical release or go straight to digital and streaming.

Is There a Trailer for Grand Death Lotto?

Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait a little longer to see the first teaser trailer. With no official release date to gauge when the trailer could be expected, hopefully, there will be a teaser released during the back half of this year. Until then, stay tuned for the news when the first trailer will be dropped. A first look still from the set of the film was revealed by Amazon back on March 22, 2023.

What Is Grand Death Lotto About?

In this current age of media that tackles the socio-economic concepts of capitalism or classism, Grand Death Lotto is set to add to this growing collection of stories that examine and criticize wealth inequality. Satires like The Menu and Triangle of Sadness scrutinized these issues while achieving an excellent balance of comedy and commentary in their wild and riveting stories. Grand Death Lotto will surely share the same traits especially when the official synopsis reads as follows:

In the very near future, the Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? Kill the winner before sundown, and you can legally claim their prize. New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (John Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.

The synopsis promises a wild and violent adventure that will be like a modern millennial Hunger Games with a comedic twist. With Cena and Liu's background in action roles and stunts, there's no limit to the crazy action scenes and brutality that will be in the film. Additionally, Awkwafina has proven her comedic chops in past roles from projects like Crazy Rich Asians and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. Feig shares this sentiment on emphasizing the humor of the story in the following comment:

I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity.

When and Where Did Grand Death Lotto start Filming?

The movie began principal photography in March shortly after Amazon Studios' announcement of the project. The main location for filming is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who Is in the Cast of Grand Death Lotto?

As mentioned, Awkwafina, Simu Liu, and John Cena were the first stars attached to lead the action comedy. They will play Katie, Louis Lewis, and Noel respectively. This film marks a reunion between Awkwafina and Liu who previously worked together on the 2021 Marvel film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Her newest projects are the vampire comedy Renfield and Disney's The Little Mermaid. Liu's most recent project was the romance film One True Loves and the next movie to feature him will be Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Cena has built a steady repertoire of comedy and action roles like Blockers, The Suicide Squad, and Fast & Furious 9. He's set to return to the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, he will also star in the Looney Tunes comedy Coyote vs. ACME, will be a part of the vast ensemble of Barbie alongside Liu, will lend his voice to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, will have a supporting role in Matthew Vaughn's spy flick Argylle, and will star opposite Alison Brie in the action-comedy Freelance. Grand Death Lotto marks the second collaboration between Cena and Amazon Studios, earlier this year he filmed the Peter Farrelly-directed R-rated comedy Ricky Stanicky, he is set to film the action film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas this summer, and he will star in the action-comedy Officer Exchange.

The end of March saw new cast additions with Seann William Scott (American Pie), Ayden Mayeri (I Love That For You), Donald Elise Watkins (Emergency), and Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness). Shortly after the start of April, another eight cast members were added including Michael Hitchcock (Your Place or Mine), Leslie David Baker (The Office), Becky Ann Baker (Girls), Sam Asghari (Black Monday), Adam Ray (Young Rock), and Murray Hill (Life & Beth). Taylor Ortega and Holmes round out the cast and both are known for Welcome to Flatch, a comedy series that Feig has directed episodes for and is the executive producer. These new cast members currently have undisclosed roles, but it can be assumed this mix of characters will be Californian citizens encountered by Awkwafina's Katie. All of whom will most likely be caught up in the chaos of this life-or-death prize.

Who Is Making Grand Death Lotto?

Paul Feig is the director and producer of the film. The action-comedy genre is truly in Feig's wheelhouse after directing movies such as The Heat, Spy, and the 2016 all-female reboot of Ghostbusters. He also delved into a variety of genres with his recent movies The School for Good and Evil, Last Christmas, and A Simple Favor. Feig has been keeping busy as of late including a recently announced untitled spy comedy at Paramount that will star Sebastian Stan (Fresh) and Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies). He also has a sequel to A Simple Favor in the works at Amazon Studios, the Universal monster movie Dark Army, and the thriller The House Across the Lake at Netflix.

Joining him as producers are Joe Roth (Maleficent) and Jeff Kirschenbaum (The Gray Man) of the Roth/Kirschenbaum Films company along with Feigco Entertainment's Laura Fischer (The School for Good and Evil). Meanwhile, John Cena, Zack Roth (Hustle), and Rob Yescombe (Outside the Wire) will be executive producers for the movie. Yescombe is also the writer behind the film's screenplay.