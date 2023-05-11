Making an educated guess at which movie will win the Academy Award for Best Picture isn’t all that hard. All it takes is a little awareness of the overall vibes of that particular award season. Knowing who were the winners at the Guild Awards, for instance, is usually helpful. Likewise, paying attention to which nominees have the most Oscar nods and in which categories is also a good idea.

Best Picture winners tend to garner a lot of nominations and to appear in at least one other of the Big Five categories: Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay, Adapted or Original. Keeping an eye out for these factors isn’t a surefire way of winning sweepstakes, but it does at least increase your odds of making the right choice. However, things haven’t always been like this. Back in the early days of the Academy, it wasn’t all that rare for a Best Picture nominee to receive just the one nod. And, in 1933, one of these nomination-less movies even took home the big prize. This cinematic unicorn was Edmund Goulding’s Grand Hotel.

Related: The Oscar for Best Picture That the Academy Retroactively Took Away

What Is ‘Grand Hotel’ About?

Image via Loews Inc.

A classic of the Hollywood Golden Age, Grand Hotel remains up to this day the only Best Picture Oscar winner ever to receive no other nominations. Despite its stellar ensemble cast, featuring Joan Crawford, Greta Garbo, John Barrymore, Lionel Barrymore, and Wallace Beery, it got completely left out of the acting categories. Goulding was a no-show at the Best Director category, which, in that year, featured winner Frank Borzage (Bad Girl), King Vidor (The Champ), and Josef Von Sternberg (Shanghai Express). Last, but not least, despite being based on both a play and a book, it got no Adapted Screenplay nom. This pattern repeated itself throughout all other categories. And yet, when the night came to an end, it was Grand Hotel that got crowned the Best Picture of 1932.

Adapted by William A. Drake from his 1930 play of the same name (which, in turn, was adapted from the 1929 German novel of the same name by Vicki Baum), Grand Hotel can be described as a slice of life picture with a twist. With an ensemble cast that features many of its time’s biggest stars, the MGM production initially focuses on the intertwining lives of a group of hotel guests coming from different backgrounds. Baron Felix von Gaigern (John Barrymore) is a bankrupt aristocrat looking to steal from other guests in order to pay his gambling debts. During his stay at the Grand Hotel, however, he befriends a dying accountant, Otto Kringelein (Lionel Barrymore), and falls in love with a disillusioned ballerina, Grusinskaya (Greta Garbo). Wallace Beery plays Kringelein’s former employer, an industrialist by the name of Preysig, traveling in the company of stenographer and aspiring actress Flaemmchen (Joan Crawford).

Much of Grand Hotel is devoted to the interactions between these characters: how they meet, fall in love, become friends, etc. By the end of the movie, however, the Baron tries to rob Preysig and is murdered by him. Upon learning what happened, Kringelein calls the police, and his former boss is arrested. Meanwhile, at the local train station, Grusinskaya waits to start a new life with her now-deceased lover.

These events are all sort of framed from the point of view of the disfigured war veteran Doctor Otternschlag (Lewis Stone), who appears at the beginning and the ending of the film to state that nothing ever happens at the Grand Hotel, even though there is a whole lot of life happening right outside his room. In a sense, Otternschlag can be seen as the film’s real protagonist, the man whose story is told from the perspective of all the things he doesn’t get to experience due to being locked up inside.

With an enthralling story and such a star-studded cast, Grand Hotel quickly became a hit. Writing for The New York Times, critic Mordaunt Hall remarked that the number of people outside the Astor theater on the day of the film’s release required police officers on horseback to keep the line moving. Hall also called the production “thoroughly worthy of all the talk it created,” while Variety’s Alfred Rushford Greason called the movie a “road show quality, probably the first genuine high-scale buy the trade has created in a couple of years."

Though critics remarked that the performances could sometimes feel excessively theatrical, this didn’t diminish the love for the film. Nor did it diminish how influential Grand Hotel became over the years. Garbo’s iconic line “I want to be alone quote” made number 30 on the American Film Institute’s 100 Years… 100 Movie Quotes list. In 2007, Grand Hotel was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for its cultural, historic, or aesthetic significance.

‘Grand Hotel’ Was Just One of Four Best Picture Nominees to Receive Just One Nod in 1933

Image via Loews Inc.

With such a track record, it would be a wonder if we looked at the list of movies nominated to the 5th Academy Awards and didn’t find any mention of Grand Hotel. Of course, the Academy isn’t able to predict the future, but Grand Hotel was already pretty relevant in its own time, particularly due to its stellar cast. And, lo and behold, when we look at the list of nominees for the 1933 Oscars, Grand Hotel is right there, in the Best Picture category. Its contenders were John Ford’s Arrowsmith, Frank Borzage’s Bad Girl, King Vidor’s The Champ, Marvy LeRoy’s Five Star Final, George Cukor and Ernst Lubitsch’s One Hour With You, Josef Von Sternberg’s Shanghai Express, and Ernst Lubitsch’s The Smiling Lieutenant.

And this is where things start to get interesting. The 1933 Academy Awards were a historical event, much like many others from the Oscars’ early days. It was the first time awards were given to short movies, and the first time there was a tie between two nominees in the same category: Wallace Beery and Frederic March had to share the Best Actor prize for their roles in The Champ and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, respectively. But, from the get-go, there were pretty good odds that the ceremony would make history for a whole other reason entirely. After all, out of the eight Best Picture nominees, four hadn’t been nominated in any other categories: Grand Hotel, Five Star Final, One Hour With You, and The Smiling Lieutenant. Thus, there were pretty good chances that the night’s big winner would be a movie with no other nominations.

Up to This Day, ‘Grand Hotel’ Is the Only Best Picture Winner Ever to Get Just the One Nomination

Image via Loews Inc.

And so history was made: Grand Hotel indeed became the first Best Picture Oscar winner without any other nom to its name. It did what at least three of its competitors failed to do, as well as 12 other movies. That’s because, throughout history, a total of 16 movies have been nominated for Best Picture and Best Picture alone. The first ones were John Cromwell’s The Racket and Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness, in the very first Academy Awards, in 1929. The Racket was nominated for Outstanding Picture, while Chang was up for Unique and Artistic Picture.

In the following years, many movies would receive their only Oscar nod at the Best Picture category, including the star-studded talkie The Hollywood Revue of 1929 and the iconic Mae West vehicle She Done Him Wrong. However, the last film to conquer this feat was William A. Wellman’s The Ox-Bow Incident, in 1944. Ever since then, no other movie ever made it to the Best Picture category with no previous nominations announced, let alone take the prize.

Modern viewers are shocked when a film wins Best Picture with just a handful of noms. In 2022, for instance, Sian Heder’s CODA made quite the ripple when it won Best Picture having been nominated in just two other categories: Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Heder), both of which it won. The top contender of the night was Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which had received a whopping 12 nominations, including for Best Director. In this scenario, it is quite unlikely that we will see a feat like Grand Hotel’s win repeated any time soon.