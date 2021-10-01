50 years ago today, Walt Disney World opened its doors for the first time, and Disney has planned an 18-month celebration to honor its half-century of operation. To celebrate, fans can watch the entire The Grand Opening of Walt Disney World special, which originally aired on NBC on October 29, 1971.

Filmed from October 23 to 25, 1971, the opening celebration showcases a park that is much smaller than the one we know today. Over ten years before the opening of Epcot, and before Disney-MGM Studios (later, Disney’s Hollywood Studios) and Animal Kingdom were even a consideration, Magic Kingdom was the first park to open at Disney’s east coast park. This hour-and-a-half celebration is a look back at where this park started, and just how far Disney World has come.

RELATED: Disney World New Annual Pass Details Announced, Available Next Month

The video, which is shared by Main Street Art Corner, comes complete with all the commercials that aired alongside the special 50 years ago, making this an extreme blast to the past. The lineup also includes an extremely 70’s crew to open the parks, as the special opens with Glenn Campbell singing “Today is Mine,” and the special features other guests like Bob Hope, Jonathan Winters, Buddy Hackett, and Meredith Willson.

However, the special also features Julie Andrews singing Disney classics like “When You Wish Upon a Star,” and unfortunately, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” on Main Street. The event also shows off the Contemporary Hotel and Polynesian Resort, as well as three then-Florida-exclusive attractions: The Mickey Mouse Revue, The Hall of Presidents, and Country Bear Jamboree. Hackett drives Herbie in the Grand Prix Raceway, Andrews sings “It’s a Small World" in Fantasyland, and there’s even a 1,096-piece marching band parade through Main Street.

For fans of the park, The Grand Opening of Walt Disney World is a fascinating look at Disney World’s beginnings, especially when the park has grown extensively over the last 50 years. Check out The Grand Opening of Walt Disney World below.

KEEP READING: Take Flight on Disney's 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser Hotel in March 2022

Share Share Tweet Email

Ladies and Gentlemen, Daniel Craig Finally Knows About His 'SNL' Weekend Meme "That's lovely."

Read Next