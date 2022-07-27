Game on! Details about the latest game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise with the working title Project Americas including its setting and the first playable female protagonist were released.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature its first playable female protagonist, according to a Bloomberg article focusing on how the change in creative direction at Rockstar Games could affect the next game in the series. The woman, who is Latina, is one of a pair of leading characters, inspired by the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. GTA 6 will be set in a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas, and the game will supposedly change over time with Rockstar Games adding new cities and even more interior locations than previous games in the franchise.

When Rockstar Games officially announced that the development for Grand Theft Auto 6 was underway via the developer’s official Twitter page in February this year, there were no specific details on the gameplay and story followed. So, the new information from Bloomberg’s article is all fans have for now as they await additional updates for the game. The series, which is a satirical depiction of America where players play gangsters who kill civilians, remains a fan favorite among gamers even though its created a lot of controversy and faced backlash. The addition of a playable female character is a big step forward, with many criticisms of the game focusing on how women are mostly depicted as sex objects.

Image via Rockstar Games

Although many fans have been waiting for the latest addition to the Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar Games has been busy with the ever growing and highly popular GTA Online. The game developer also recently remastered the GTA trilogy, which failed to meet fans expectations. The underwhelming launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was wrought with technical difficulties, leading Rockstar Games to issue an apology after its rocky launch.

First released in 1997 by the same developer Rockstar Games, the Grand Theft Auto video game series takes place in an open-world environment where players can engage in several criminal activities such as stealing cars, assassinations or mass murder without real world consequences. The Grand Theft Auto games rely on mission completions and side quests to progress the plot, with each new game starting with a new protagonist involved in the criminal world who must rise through the ranks and take down those standing in their way. The settings of each new release may be fictional, but they are based in-part on real world locations such as Liberty City which is based on New York City or San Andreas based on San Francisco.

Although no voice actors for GTA 6 have been announced, the series is well-known for its all-star voice acting cast including huge names such as Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Trejo and even Burt Reynolds. While we wait for more information, check out this trailer for GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises: