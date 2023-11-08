The Big Picture Rockstar Games has officially announced that the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise is on its way, with a trailer set to be released next month.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on GTA VI since its announcement last year, and Rockstar's official statement comes as part of their 25th-anniversary celebration.

It might have taken a few years, but strap on those seat belts because it's finally happening. Ten years on from the most recent addition to its bestselling video game franchise, Rockstar Games have officially revealed that the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto franchise is on the way, with the sixth installment getting a trailer next month.

Most likely to be called GTA VI when it releases, Rockstar made the announcement on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” the company's statement signed by Sam Houser, President of Rockstar read.

In February of last year, it was first announced that Rockstar Games were in the process of making this sixth installment. Finally, fans have more news on the project as Rockstar's official announcement for the trailer came as part of a lengthy thread which also sought to highlight the company's upcoming 25th anniversary. “In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution,” part of the thread said. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about.”

A Brief History of the 'Grand Theft Auto' Franchise

Grand Theft Auto has, over the years, built a cult-like following. Over the past two decades, Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto in 1997, Grand Theft Auto 2 in 1999, and Grand Theft Auto 3 in 2001. The next two titles had fictional locations attached to them, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004. Grand Theft Auto 4 then arrived in 2008.

However, when Grand Theft Auto V arrived just about a decade ago, it was the most engrossing of the lot. The game has sold more than 185 million copies after first launching on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, but has since migrated to higher gaming generations, including the Xbox Series X / S and the PS5. The game became the world’s fastest-selling game, taking $800 million in just 24 hours. It also offers an online mode which has further improved the gaming experience. With the upcoming trailer, we're set to dive into a new era of the iconic gaming franchise.

