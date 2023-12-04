The Big Picture Rockstar unveils the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, set in a stunning contemporary Vice City with next-gen graphics.

The game features two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, and introduces a TikTok-style social media feature, adding to the immersive experience.

Despite leaked gameplay footage, Rockstar remains confident in the game's success, following the immense popularity and profitability of GTA V and the ongoing success of GTA Online. GTA VI will be released in 2025.

Gamers, you may as well say goodbye to the next 5 years of your life as Rockstar has just unveiled the first trailer for what will undoubtedly be the biggest video game of this generation — Grand Theft Auto VI. And fans of the franchise will be thrilled to see that the action is finally returning to Vice City after 18 years when it was last seen in 2006's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, a prequel to 2002's mega-hit (with the greatest video game soundtrack of all time) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The new game has two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, — similar to Grand Theft Auto V which gave players three main characters — and is set in a contemporary Vice City, which, we have to say, looks absolutely incredible with next-gen graphics, briefly glimpsed in the 91-second teaser. Vice City leaned heavily on Scarface for inspiration so it remains to be seen what cultural touchstones this new iteration of the franchise will reach in the midst of its release.

Also featured in the trailer is the addition of a TikTok-style social media, similar to the addition of 'Bleeter', a pseudonym for Twitter, in the last game. We also see more of rural Vice City, or what looks like their substitute for Florida, with swamp lands, hovercraft tours across the Everglades and even roaming gators.

What Happened With the 'GTA 6' Leak?

Of course, this isn't the first glimpse of Grand Theft Auto VI for many of us. Unfortunately, around 50 minutes of work-in-progress gameplay footage was leaked online thanks to a massive hack that took place in mid-2022, which resulted in the arrest of seven people in the UK. On September 19, 2022, Rockstar confirmed that the footage was genuine and expressed their regret that the footage was shared in that manner, but stated that they didn't anticipate any long-term damage or negative effects on the development of the sequel.

GTA VI has mighty big shoes to fill for Rockstar. GTA V celebrated its tenth anniversary in September 2023, becoming the fastest entertainment product in history to make $1 billion, and the most profitable ever made. The game has sold over 185 million copies — across three generations of game consoles — earning its publisher Take-Two over $8 billion in revenue.

The success of GTA Online which launched a few weeks after the release of GTA V proved an almost unprecedented triumph with the online mode still highly popular to this day, and a continuing source of revenue for Rockstar. The boom of GTA Online almost delayed the need for a sixth installment of the game, allowing Rockstar the opportunity to work on Red Dead Redemption 2, which is widely considered one of the finest video games in history.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2025. You can see the trailer down below.