According to the rumor, the remaster would be released this November.

Rumors about the seemingly inevitable remaster collection for the Grand Theft Auto series have gained even more credence after a listing appeared today. Rockstar Games has been mum about the rumors floating around on the internet, even in the face of multiple sources corroborating the information. But it looks like fans of the series might learn more about this supposed collection sooner than they think, since a South Korean rating board known as GRAC has created a new listing in their database for the rumored collection titled, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, as noted by @Nibellion on Twitter.

Kotaku reported last month that Rockstar Games was in development on a remastered collection featuring Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It stated the collection was slated for a release later this year, with a PC and mobile port due in 2022. The initial report continued to say Rockstar Dundee is working on these versions, and that the games will be remastered in the Unreal Engine and feature a mix of visual upgrades and new additions.

As noted by Kotaku, Rockstar Games is promising to reveal surprises for fans on Grand Theft Auto III's 20th anniversary on October 22. Recently, Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition, a massive upgrade to the original game planned for next-generation consoles, was delayed out of its November 11 release date for sometime in March.

The enhanced edition plans to overhaul the visuals in the game, technical improvements, performance enhancements for vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, and higher framerates. The rumored Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is planned to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch this November, according to rumors.

