Rockstar is reportedly working on remastered versions of previous Grand Theft Auto games, according to Kotaku. This is a remastered version of previous Grand Theft Auto games, not a remake, and will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. According to the reports, the goal is to make sure the remastered games stay true to their roots, maintaining the classic tone and feel.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, previously announced on their earnings call that they are working on several remasters and re-releases. Although the company didn't say which games would be getting the treatment, many speculated that one would be GTA-related. There are no signs of a new Grand Theft Auto being released anytime soon, so this is the best time for some classic Grand Theft Auto fun.

Last year, Rockstar Games acquired Ruffian Games, with the studio later renamed Rockstar Dundee. It is reported that Rockstar Dundee is the company working on this remastered trilogy. The studio is also collaborating on GTA V's next-gen port, which is scheduled for release this November. The remastered version will also run on the Unreal Engine instead of Rockstar Studios' own RAGE engine. The remastered version was supposedly coming with GTA V's next-gen upgrade for no additional cost. But Rockstar had a change in plans and targeted an early 2021 release date. The trilogy was later delayed internally because of the pandemic and now Rockstar plans to release it this fall.

Rockstar is also reportedly considering re-releasing the beloved and critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption franchise. This will depend on how well the upcoming planned GTA remastered will do financially. Red Dead Online has received fewer updates compared to its counterpart, GTA Online, due to the studio's focus on the remasted trilogy, while the pandemic made it even tougher to keep both updated.

The remasted trilogy is currently planned for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and will also be coming to mobile phones. Rockstar is prioritizing the console ports first and the trilogy might be released a bit later for other platforms. Rockstar and Take-Two have yet to make any official statement or announcement regarding the reports, but we hope we will hear from them soon enough.

