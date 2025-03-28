Pandemic movies are hard to find and even harder to enjoy. We mean that in more senses than one. While it is still hard for us to process this traumatic moment in our lives that, for many of us, still isn't over, it was hard for creators to do their job in an environment of isolation, especially creators in such gregarious fields as movies and TV. Still, some managed to find the energy to produce unique works of art, from the sad laughter of Bo Burnham's Inside to the unassuming horror of Host. But perhaps the most incredible work of art to come out of the pandemic was that time two actors decided to put together a production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet inside the world of Grand Theft Auto Online. Oh, you haven't heard that one before? Well, then, we've got just the movie for you. Whether you're a gamer or a theater kid, get ready to become obsessed with Grand Theft Hamlet.

Now, before you go any further, just be warned that the play itself is unfortunately unavailable online. It has only been performed once, and there are no recordings that you can watch. However, Grand Theft Hamlet does a fine job of giving us an idea of what it was all like, and even widening our perspective of how theater and video games can exist and even intersect. Directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane and recently made available on Mubi, the film follows Sam and fellow actor Mark Oosterveen as they try to retain their access to some semblance of the outside while locked in their respective homes. To do so, they invest hours of their days in the open world of Grand Theft Auto Online, stealing cars, killing people, and sometimes chatting about everything that is going on around them. But things change when they find a stage in an area of the game. Out of this unexpected location, a dream is born: the dream to recreate a Shakespeare play in the most unlikely of environments.

'Grand Theft Hamlet' Redefines What Machinima Can Be

Shot entirely inside the world of the game, with interviews and conversations about theater logistics conducted by blue-haired gunmen and weird aliens, Grand Theft Hamlet immediately brings to mind a word that some of you might have heard before: machinima. Machinima is a kind of medium in which creators make use of pre-existing 3D environments, usually videogames, to create works of art that divert from the original purpose of said environment. Think Rooster Teeth's action-comedy series Red vs. Blue, which enjoyed some popularity in the early 2000s with scenes shot entirely in Halo, or the very first video for Lil Nas X's surprise hit "Old Town Road", which is made entirely of clips from Red Dead Redemption 2 and has since disappeared from the internet due to copyright issues. Machinima has its limitations, of course, but those who engage in this practice are always pushing the boundaries of what can be done with the technique.

And Grand Theft Hamlet is no different in that sense. The movie goes through all the motions of putting together a stage production, from the auditions to the search for sponsors to trying to convince hordes of uncaring passers-by that going to a play might be a good use of their time. With Grylls serving as the guiding force, the outsider who prompts Crane and Oosterveen to share their feelings with the camera, we witness the actors' efforts to create something truly unique. And, from time and time, this is achieved even before the play is being rehearsed. In one of the movie's most amazing scenes, an aspiring actor dressed as a green alien, knowing no Shakespeare, recites a passage of the Quran, and it is one of the most heartfelt moments put to the screen in the last five years.

'Grand Theft Hamlet' Widens the World of Grand Theft Auto Through Shakespeare