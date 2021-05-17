Remember the 2006 stoner comedy Grandma's Boy? It only made $6 million at the domestic box office, so I'll forgive you don't remember it or just haven't seen it, but I adore that movie, which has amassed a cult following over the past 15 years. The reason I bring it up is that star Allen Covert has just unveiled an animated scene featuring characters from the film, as well as an Alexa that smokes weed.

Covert took to Instagram on Monday to share the animated footage, explaining that "we got bored during lockdown and did this." He tagged cast members such as Linda Cardellini, Jonah Hill, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Kevin Nealon, Nick Swardson, Joel David Moore, Kelvin Yu and Ted Stryker, as well as director Nicholaus Goossen.

The original film starred Covert as a 35-year-old video game tester who is forced to move in with his grandmother (Doris Roberts) after being evicted from his home while falling for a woman (Cardellini) who was sent to oversee the production of his video game company's newest game. A pre-Avatar Moore played the game's creator, while a pre-Superbad Hill played one of Covert's young co-workers and Nealon played their boss.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Watch Adam Sandler Prove He's Still Got That 'Happy Gilmore' Swing in Anniversary Video

The scene finds Covert's Alex and Peter Dante's weed dealer Dante sharing some of their Green Goblin -- a strain of weed that makes you think Willem Dafoe is in the room with you -- with Dante's Alexa, who takes a big hit to her interface and starts worrying about not having any legs and talking about having seen Siri naked. Naturally, Dante has opened his own marijuana dispensary, even though he seems to forget that he owns the joint, let alone instituted a sale.

While a Grandma's Boy animated series would certainly be interesting, I can't say the story demands another chapter, and it may just be best to leave it in the past as a cool thing that only those blessed with great taste in comedy can appreciate. A live-action sequel would be tough since Roberts died in 2016, but a prequel might work -- I just hope it would explore the origins of Alex's sweet car bed.

Adam Sandler's company Happy Madison produced Grandma's Boy and has plenty of clout at Netflix to push a new GB project through, so never say never with regards to some kind of series, but for now, I'm just glad that Covert decided to throw us fans an animated bone while he was bored during the pandemic. It's a fun movie to revisit, so check out the new animated scene below, and let me know if your Alexa is as cool as Dante's.

KEEP READING: The 30 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (May 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Master of None’ Season 3 Making of Featurette Shows Big Changes Are Coming in Aziz Ansari’s Series Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie star in the upcoming season, while Aziz Ansari stays behind the scenes.

Read Next