We now know when the beloved British drama Grantchester will return after last airing during the summer. Digital Spy can confirm that Grantchester will be back on January 8 at 9 pm on ITV1. The latest installment, Season 9, premiered on June 16, 2024, and the episode saw Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) investigate the death of a circus performer while Will received a surprising offer that caused him to question his life in Grantchester. So far, the season has eight episodes, but fans won’t have to wait long for more to arrive.

The upcoming episodes of the detective series will see Davenport receive a life-changing offer that would mean departing Grantchester. No details have been unveiled about how many episodes there will be, so fans will have to hold on for more updates. In other Grantchester news, Season 9 marks Brittney’s final, as announced in July 2023. Brittney joined the series in Season 4, replacing James Norton's Reverend Sidney Chambers, and will be succeeded by Rishi Nair, who will play Reverend Alphy Kotteram.

At the time of Brittney’s exit announcement, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for having been involved in Grantchester for half a decade, during which he worked with the best team ever. His statement reads:

"I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

When Was ‘Grantchester’ Season 10 Announced?

Grancthester was renewed for a tenth season on June 18, 2024, with filming scheduled to begin in the U.K. the following month. At the time, the stars confirmed to appear in the new chapter were Green as DI Geordie Keating, Nair as Reverend Alphy Kottaram, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

With the season already in the works, Nair teased his character as “a glass-half-full kind of guy, happy-go-lucky, very positive, a bit suave.” The actor added:

“He wants to help people, but there's also this stern side to him that Daisy describes beautifully as 'an iron fist in a velvet glove'. If he sees something he doesn't agree with morally, he will always stand up to it. He can't let it pass. There's a lot there to play with.”

Grantchester will return on January 8, 2025, at 9 pm, with pervious episodes available to stream on PBS Masterpiece. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Grantchester Release Date October 6, 2014 Cast Robson Green , Tessa Peake-Jones , Al Weaver , Tom Brittney Network ITV Seasons 10

