Geordie and Alphie are officially back on the case! The first images are here from the upcoming tenth season of Grantchester on PBS Masterpiece, and they offer an early look at a new mystery unfolding for the new detective and pastor combo. Season 9 saw the departure of star Tom Brittney as vicar William Davenport after six series on the long-running British mystery show, paving the way for Rishi Nair's Reverend Alphy Kottaram to step in and enjoy his first full season as Robson Green's main partner this time around. New episodes will pick back up for viewers in the U.S. on Sunday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 10 of Grantchester will see Alphy settling into his new home and coming into his own as the new crime-solving partner of DI Geordie Keating. As they continue to work together, they'll also form a more personal bond, supporting each other through changing times in the town, as well as personal family struggles and revelations they keep bottled up. Though Alphy is feeling more comfortable in Grantchester, he still has some secrets he may have to confront before he can understand who he really is and fully let Geordie or anyone else into his life. Judging from the images, though, he and Geordie should have no trouble getting along, and he'll be busy working closely with the citizens to solve whatever mysteries arise.

Along with the dynamic duo, the new shots from the upcoming episodes tease a few other returning cast members, like Tessa Peake-Jones as Sylvia Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Al Weaver as Leonard Finch. They aren't the only familiar faces viewers will see, though, as Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, and Nick Brimble are all also lined up to inhabit the little Cambridgeshire village once more. The series continues to expand on the world depicted by James Runcie in his The Grantchester Mysteries series of short detective drama stories, meaning there are bound to be some fresh faces as well when the show returns to screens.

'Grantchester' Isn't the Only Masterpiece Series Gearing Up for Its Premiere