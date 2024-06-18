The Big Picture Grantchester has been renewed for a 10th season, with filming to begin in July.

Perfect for fans of crime shows, Grantchester is reminiscent of Inspector Morse and Agatha Christie.

PBS Masterpiece executive Susanne Simpson expressed excitement for another season of crime-solving in Grantchester.

One of PBS Masterpiece’s longest-running series, Grantchester, has been renewed for a tenth season, according to Deadline, just days after Season 9 began airing on the channel. Based on James Runcie's collection of short stories titled The Grantchester Mysteries, Grantchester first premiered in the U.K. in 2014 before being broadcast in the U.S. the following year. It has clearly come a long way since then, as the latest installment, Season 9, began airing this month and will run until August 4.

Filming on Grantchester Season 10 will begin in the U.K. in July with stars Robson Green and Rishi Nair set to return as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram, respectively. Others set to return in the new season include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Set in the 1950s in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, the mystery series is perfect for fans of crime shows and will trigger thoughts of Inspector Morse, Lewis, and Agatha Christie, but is also different in many ways. When the first season premiered, Allison Keene wrote in her review: "[Grantchester] is so beautifully shot and populated, both in its attention to period detail as well as the actors themselves, that it equals out to a very pleasant, occasionally very engaging escape. If it weren't for all of those pesky murders, there would be no reason to ever want to leave Grantchester's cozy embrace."

Fans Will Get Another "Glorious Summer" in 'Grantchester' Season 10

Renewing Grantchester for a tenth season is like a dream come true for diehard fans of the series and even a PBS Masterpiece executive couldn't contain her excitement about the news. "I couldn’t be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season," said Masterpiece EP Susanne Simpson. "This is hands-down one of our most popular series, and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime-solving."

Writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam also shared as much enthusiasm, saying, "This show is a testament to our lovely team; the cast and crew. I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester." Grantchester is a co-production of the Banijay U.K. Company, Kudos, and Masterpiece for ITV, while Banijay Rights handles international distribution.

Grantchester Season 9 currently airs on PBS, while past seasons are available to stream on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Channel. Watch the official announcement video below!

