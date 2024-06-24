The Big Picture Tom Brittney reflects on his emotional exit from Grantchester after his character's touching farewell scene with Geordie Keating.

Brittney opens up about the difficulty of filming his very last scene as Reverend Will Davenport on the long-running series.

Grantchester will continue with Season 10, featuring familiar faces like Robson Green and new addition Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kottaram.

Tom Brittney, who stars as the Reverend Will Davenport in the long-running Masterpiece series Grantchester, is opening up about his emotional exit from the show in an interview with TVInsider ahead of Season 10's premiere. Back in July 2023, the actor announced that the show's ninth season would be his last and, replacing him, would be actor Rishi Nair as vicar Alphy Kotteram. And as fans may recall, Brittney joined the series in Season 4, taking over the lead from James Norton, who starred as the Anglican vicar Sidney Chambers in the first four seasons.

Bidding farewell to Grantchester was not so easy for Brittney, whose last scene in the village of Grantchester was the final one of the June 23 episode. The episode sees his character Will giving a wholehearted farewell to the police detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green), who had become his best friend and partner in the series. The duo hugged in the segment and exchanged "I love you" before Will gave his last words, "Geordie, I hope I made you proud." Geordie, filled with so much affection, then replied, "Every day, son. Every day." The scene ended with the men walking off in opposite directions, signaling a final goodbye to the second vicar in Grantchester.

Despite being filmed a year ago, Brittney still felt moved by the scene while discussing it, but he was even more emotional about his very last scene as Will, which was a clear-cut piece in Geordie’s office about the episode’s investigation and was filmed a week following the village scene. Brittney recalled, "As we got to the last take, it all hit me, and I couldn’t get through it because I kept crying. I knew on that last take I’m never going to speak as Will Davenport again, and it all came crashing like a tidal wave."

'Grantchester' Will Continue in Season 10

Based on James Runcie's collection of short stories titled The Grantchester Mysteries, Grantchester comprises nine seasons so far. Season 9 is currently airing on PBS and will run until August 4; however, the show will not stop there as it has been renewed for a tenth season, mere days after Season 9's premiere. Filming for the upcoming season will begin in the U.K. in July, but no release date has been set yet. Season 10 will see Green return as DI Geordie Keating and Nair as Reverend Alphy Kottaram, while they will be joined by other returning stars including Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall and Melissa Johns.

All episodes of Grantchester are currently available to stream on PBS.