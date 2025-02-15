Everyone knows Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza’s Rec is one of, if not the best found footage horror movies around. There is an in-universe explanation for all the filming and the cameraman never commits the cardinal sin of turning the camera away when the action ramps up. For obvious reasons, Rec is the measuring stick many horror fans hold up to all other found footage films. In 2011, when The Vicious Brothers, or Colin Minihan and Stuart Oritz, released their supernatural-psychological-found footage extravaganza, Grave Encounters, the reviews were 50/50. By 2011, there was definitely a found footage fatigue. Grave Encounters juggles its many subgenres with ease, blending them into a movie that leaves behind a residue of real unease, as only the best psychological horrors do.

Grave Encounters is about a ghost-hunting television show called — surprise, surprise — Grave Encounters. The film opens with former producer, Jerry (Ben Wilkinson), giving an interview explaining why the show was canceled after just five episodes. Just before Jerry shows footage from the unaired sixth episode, he explains the whole crew went missing while investigating an abandoned, but supposedly haunted, mental hospital. From there, Grave Encounters transitions into the recovered footage and the audience meets their primary cast of characters. Cameraman T.C. Gibson, played by Merwin Mondesir, is the person who audiences have to thank for keeping the cameras rolling once the horror gets going. Lance (Sean Rogerson) is the star of the show, with Sasha (Ashleigh Gryzko), and Matt (Juan Riedinger) fleshing out the rest of the crew, and guest clairvoyant, Houston (Mackenzie Gray) joining them.

This opening interview does a lot to set the tone of Grave Encounters. Off the bat, there is an impending sense of doom, with the audience knowing everyone they’re about to meet has probably met a bad end. The early recovered footage shows the Grave Encounters team as excited and ready to ghost hunt. Watching these happy-go-lucky scenes after Jerry’s haunted warning that none of the recovered footage has been edited recharacterizes them as foreboding. Once the horror begins to properly pick up, the found footage is not only narratively relevant but used to great visual effect. Grainy night vision and the black-and-green color grading blur out the rough edges of the CGI effects. Grave Encounters primarily uses CGI, predictable for a 2011 movie, rather than the practical SFX, and at times this CGI looks a little garish. Night vision footage is a tired staple of the found footage genre, but Grave Encounters brilliantly uses it to hide some of the film’s weaker points.

‘Grave Encounters’ Does Ghosts Right with This Creepy Hospital Setting

Image via Tribeca Film

Spooky asylums are a staple of all horror, not just paranormal horror. Supernatural horror, even supernatural found footage films, were wildly popular by 2011, with movies like Lake Mungo and Paranormal Activity acting as guideposts. Grave Encounters makes the most of its stereotypical setting and trendy genre-blend by injecting some real-world terror. As the crew of Grave Encounters explains why they’re interested in Collingwood Psychiatric Hospital, they discuss Dr. Arthur Friedkin, who was performing forced lobotomies on his patients. Though countless movies have explored the creepiness of asylums, and several have sprinkled in the threat of lobotomies, few have really dug into the terrifying reality of this now-defunct procedure. It seems to be no coincidence that Dr. Friedkin’s name sounds so similar to the very real Dr. Walter Freeman, who operated over 2,500 lobotomies in his lifetime and personally performed the last legal lobotomy in the United States. The ghosts of the hospital are a sobering reminder of the grim horror of lobotomies, and how ubiquitous they were in the psychiatric field.

Though the film has many effective jump scares, it is Grave Encounter’s shift into psychological horror that affects the audience long after the credits roll. Using lobotomies and ghosts as a launch point, the movie reaches new heights of unnerving creepiness. As the crew of Grave Encounters finds themselves not only trapped in the hospital but tormented by the ghosts, they begin to crack up. One famous scene featuring a rat comes near the end and will have even the most hardened of horror fans nauseous. This sick feeling comes from the fact that the ghosts are not just relentlessly picking apart the crew of Grave Encounters, but the viewers of the movie, as well.

For a film that was critically panned and then developed something of a cult following, there's really not a lot of buzz around Grave Encounters​​​​​​. The Vicious Brothers manage to weave together three major horror subgenres: found footage, supernatural, and psychological, to create a traditionally scary movie that is also genuinely unsettling. Few films manage such a feat. It's time to go back and give Grave Encounters ​​​​​​some love!