During the countdown to July 21, 2023, much merriment was made about the Barbie versus Oppenheimer double feature. Each film came from a seasoned indie-turned-blockbuster director — Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, respectively — with expansive visions, distinct thematic flairs, and a knack for captivating audience attention in an increasingly distracted world. The internet seized upon the meme opportunities as the internet is wont to do. Creatives on both sides of the metaphorical aisle expressed excitement over their "rival" film. And fortune favors the bold, for this mini pop culture zeitgeist probably helped push both films into impressive opening weekends during a summer box office that's seen as many misses as it has historical hits.

Many cinephiles, myself included, had no stake in the game; two seemingly contradictory films premiering on the same day just celebrated cinema's versatility. But despite the piercingly insightful Barbie serving as an uplifting contrast to Oppenheimer's necessarily solemnity, there's only one true match for Christopher Nolan's twelfth film. If Oppenheimer singles out one man's existential dilemma and the apocalyptic ramifications of the atomic bomb's creation, the 1988 animated classic Grave of the Fireflies from Studio Ghibli and noted director Isao Takahata focuses on two siblings in the wake of the United States's systematic bombings of Japanese cities. It's easy for subsequent generations to feel distant from an event they didn't experience. Fireflies grants no such mercy even to the unaware. Takahata's film makes history as unignorable as it should always be, applying the unbearable weight of honesty and a prevailing intimacy to an atrocity that's inseparable from J. Robert Oppenheimer.

How Are ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ Related?

Hailed by many as Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, Oppenheimer is an exquisite three-hour biopic executed by a consummate master of his craft. True to its title, the film follows J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist dubbed "the father of the atomic bomb." As part of the top-secret Manhattan Project and the overseer of the Los Alamos Laboratory, Oppenheimer proved pivotal in the successful designing of the world's first atomic bomb. Evaluating Oppenheimer as a piece of cinema divorced from history, it's an amalgamation of everything responsible for Christopher Nolan's household name status. He's a distinct, beloved, and sometimes controversial figure, and Oppenheimer stands on the pillars of Nolan's established strengths. The writer-director wields Oppenheimer the man with the precision of a scalpel to vivisect history: he interrogates the casualty of human nature with vicious questions about the banality of evil, the corruptive influence of power, and humankind's culpability for the current state of our world. It leaves one feeling appropriately desolate as well as awe-struck.

Released in 1988 by the revered animation house Studio Ghibli, Grave of the Fireflies is often regarded as one of the greatest animated masterpieces and one of the best war films of all time. Since art is subjective by nature, Fireflies is one of the few fictional pieces capable of earning a descriptor like "universal" praise. Unlike Western media, Japan doesn't infantilize the animation medium. Artists and fans treat it like an art form worthy of passionate execution and critical respect comparable to a live-action exercise. Grave of the Fireflies could undoubtedly match any live-action film in sheer artistry and the severity of its lasting emotional impact. It's an experience only animation could render, and it's somehow all the more devastating for that fact: human hands drew a story this unrelentingly affecting.

Grave of the Fireflies derives its story from the semi-autobiographical writings of author, singer, and politician Akiyuki Nosaka. Having come of age during World War II, Nosaka based Fireflies on his experiences as a survivor of the March 1945 firebombings of the Japanese city of Kōbe. At the time, Kōbe was one of Japan's most populous cities as well as home to one of the country's most important ports. Kōbe's citizens were unprepared for and helpless against multiple air raids from American Allied forces that killed thousands of residents and left even more homeless. One of these attacks caused the death of Akiyuki Nosaka's adoptive father while Nosaka's little sister Keiko perished in the aftermath.

Kōbe was one city among many ruthlessly decimated by aerial bombardment (and executed by far too many American soldiers who held no regard for Japanese lives). Days earlier on March 9, Tokyo had suffered what the Encyclopedia Britannica calls "one of the most destructive acts of war in history." In one night alone, tens of thousands perished in an act of unfathomable cruelty described as "the worst single firestorm in recorded history" with "human carnage [...] so great that the blood-red mists and stench of burning flesh [...] wafted up."

What Happens in Studio Ghibli’s ‘Grave of the Fireflies’?

In Studio Ghibli's Grave of the Fireflies adaptation, two siblings are orphaned by the Kōbe bombings after their mother passes away from catastrophic burns. Older brother Seita Yokokawa (Tsutomu Tatsumi), a young teen, and his younger sister Setsuko (Ayano Shiraishi) struggle to survive in a world overrun by apathy, indifference, and evil. There are the adults who wage war without care for human casualties, the aunt who treats her nephew and niece with selfish cruelty, the strangers who refuse to help two starving children, and those so accustomed to dead bodies that the sight barely elicits a reaction let alone sympathy.

Since Setsuko is barely more than a toddler, Seita tries to preserve his sister's innocence as a parental caregiver as well as a brother. He helps her rediscover beauty even while both siblings are slowly, inexorably dying of starvation: they celebrate a buoyant moment on the beach and gaze in rapturous wonder at nature, specifically a group of fireflies' dazzling light. These everyday insects illuminating the night are transcendent, especially for Setsuko. The little girl cares as much for her beloved brother as Seita does her; she tends to him within her limited comprehension, because in such circumstances, children understand enough. No matter how agonizing life becomes, their relationship is one of unconditional tenderness. This contrast between wider malice and concentrated intimacy is Fireflies' thesis statement about the harrowing duality of human existence: the best of life and the worst.

When Setsuko realizes how fleeting a firefly's life is, the metaphor for these human children is unambiguous. The movie never allows viewers to entertain the hope Seita and Setsuko will survive because it opens with their ghosts reuniting. The flashback that follows is a eulogy capturing their lives' tender brevity while depicting their inevitable slide toward death. Being equipped with the knowledge these children are doomed makes Fireflies' outcome no more palatable. Instead, watching every increasingly desperate moment leaves you hollow, with a festering raw grief few movies can hope to match.

What Makes ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ So Devastating?

Writer-director Isao Takahata based Fireflies' air raid imagery on first-hand experience. In 1945, a nine-year-old Takahata lived through the United States bombing Japan's Okayama Prefecture. Takahata remembers waking his sister and stumbling "outside barefoot while still in their pajamas" before witnessing "a sea of fire." Approximately 1,737 civilian lives were lost. Takahata described the memory to Mainichi Shimbun in 2015: "I could not stop shaking, faced with a situation in which I could have died at any moment."

Each of Fireflies' elements is a masterpiece. Assembled, they make a devastating, haunting, and unforgettable experience. The framing of every shot, the colors utilized, the characterization beats, the animation's fluid pacing, the performances, and the script's meticulous nuance contribute to an atmosphere of candid humanization. Takahata's touch is delicate yet ruthless: grave diggers tossing away a candy jar in the first act becomes unbearable with context.

It's not uncommon for even the most casual movie watcher to feel changed by certain films. Most of these experiences are affirming, as if the story unlocked a door to previously undiscovered realizations about yourself. To watch Grave of the Fireflies is to be permanently wounded. It's something you carry in your heart afterward — and, by that right, possibly one of the most important contributions to film.

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ Have Different Goals, Same Outcome

If Grave of the Fireflies portrays dying innocence within a cruel world, then Oppenheimer deals with the full weight of knowledge. White men in the American government have the power to sanction hundreds of thousands of deaths as easily as ordering breakfast. They decide that the lives of Japanese civilians are justifiable losses and debate which cities make the best targets — opting for Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Christopher Nolan doesn't depict the catastrophic destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki; arguably, it's not an affluent British man's story to tell. Even if Nolan's intentions were good, graphic imagery might exploit and dehumanize Japanese civilians. The other side of this argument is that it's irresponsible to make a movie about the atomic bomb's creation without showing the ruin it inflicted upon Asian-Pacific lives.

Despite its flaws, Oppenheimer never aims to be anything but a critical incitement. Neither does Grave of the Fireflies, but Fireflies prioritizes the perspective of innocent Japanese children caught in a conflict they neither sought nor participated in. War is an act of unadulterated evil. This has been our world's reality, and it remains a reality. A movie like Grave of the Fireflies is why both the creation and the introspective consumption of art will always be a vitally important part of the human experience. It's why cinema exists: to inform, move, challenge perspectives, and tell the truth.