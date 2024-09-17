The Japanese animated film Grave of the Fireflies, which was brought to life by Studio Ghibli in the eighties, has landed on Netflix in the U.S. almost four decades following its debut. Written and directed by Isao Takahata, the war drama production is based on the 1967 short story of the same name by Akiyuki Nosaka which was released in April 1988. Years later, this phenomenal movie was revived with a 2005 live-action version, starring Nanako Matsushima and Mao Inoue, alongside a 2008 one starring Reo Yoshitake and Rina Hatakeyama.

As ComicBook reports, Netflix added Grave of the Fireflies on Monday, September 16, to its catalog even though the streamer does not operate the carriage deal for Studio Ghibli stateside; Max does. However, thanks to a rights issue, Netflix was able to bring the 1988 animated movie to subscribers in the U.S. With this, Grave of the Fireflies is sure to get even more attention, better than the modest reception it received at the time of its debut. The film grossed ¥1.7 billion at the Japanese box office then and earned $516,962 in the U.S.; nevertheless, its legacy has since expanded, with it being considered one of the greatest war films in history and many praising it to this day, including the likes of directors Akira Kurosawa and Hayao Miyazaki.

What’s 'Grave of the Fireflies' About?

Set during the World War II era and in the city of Kobe, Japan, Grave of the Fireflies follows two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, who are also war orphans. The young kids desperately struggle to survive as the Pacific War enters its final months. And as the movie continues, we see the siblings struggle daily to reconcile their youth with the surrounding bloodbath. Starring in this acclaimed production were Tsutomu Tatsumi as Seita Yokokawa, Ayano Shiraishi as Setsuko Yokokawa, Yoshiko Shinohara as Seita and Setsuko's Mother, and Hiroshi Kawaguchi as Doctor.

During the year of Grave of the Fireflies’ debut, Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro was also released, making it part of the company’s first films that forever altered the movie industry. My Neighbor Totoro was overseen by director Miyazaki, who shaped an enchanting world onscreen. Other similar and celebrated masterpieces from Studio Ghibli include the much-loved Spirited Away, the underrated Only Yesterday, and the adventure fantasy Ponyo. Grave of the Fireflies is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

