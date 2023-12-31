The Big Picture Studio Ghibli's Grave of the Fireflies deviates from their typical colorful fantasy movies, instead portraying the devastating consequences of war.

The animated adaptation of Akiyuki Nosaka's book utilizes animation as a powerful tool to enhance the audience's experience through creative visual metaphors and symbolism.

The film reveals the tragic fate of the characters early on to allow the audience to empathize with their struggles and reflect on the importance of peace and human connection.

For many animation enthusiasts across the globe, Studio Ghibli is the epitome of animated masterpieces. Known for movies like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle, Ghibli has won audiences' hearts with its unique character designs, distinguishable style, and captivating stories. Just this month, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron became the studio’s highest-grossing North American box office ever, despite having minimal promotion. While Studio Ghibli has been celebrated for creating colorful and vibrant fantasy movies, Isao Takahata’s Grave of the Fireflies deviates from this norm entirely.

Released in 1988, Grave of the Fireflies tells the heart-wrenching story of two siblings who become orphaned during World War II, and it is arguably one of the best war movies ever made. While many Ghibli films are retellings of Western fairytales, this poignant picture is an adaptation of a Japanese semi-autobiographical short story by Akiyuki Nosaka, drawing from his personal experiences during the 1945 firebombing of Kobe.

Grave of the Fireflies A young boy and his little sister struggle to survive in Japan during World War II. Release Date July 26, 1989 Director Isao Takahata Cast Tsutomu Tatsumi , Ayano Shiraishi , Akemi Yamaguchi Rating Not Rated Runtime 89 minutes Studio Studio Ghibli

Why Did 'Grave of the Fireflies' Author Refuse Many Adaptation Offers?

Image via Toho

Akiyuki Nosaka wrote Grave of the Fireflies during a period of high economic growth in Japan. Having experienced the loss of many family members during the war, and struggling in particular with the grief caused by the death of his two-year-old sister, Keiko, he turned to writing his story as a coping mechanism. Riddled with guilt for having survived while she passed away, Nosaka wrote an "idealized version" of the events, portraying the older brother as caring and kind to his younger sister. After the book was published in October 1967, Nosaka received numerous offers to adapt his novel into a live-action film. However, the author strongly opposed the idea of an adaptation because he believed it would be impossible to recreate the devastation portrayed in his book. Additionally, though many war movies have been made from a child’s perspective, he thought no modern boy could possibly play the main character in a convincing way. So when he was offered an animated adaptation by Studio Ghibli, he was surprised and intrigued. After seeing the storyboards for Isao Takahata’s film, Nosaka concluded this was the only medium that could possibly bring his story to the screen.

Isao Takahata’s interpretation of the book is what makes this adaptation so raw and, at times, even brutal. While Hayao Miyazaki has never shied away from depicting war scenes in his films, Takahata deviates from direct conflict in Grave of the Fireflies and focuses on the consequences of war and the innocent lives irreversibly impacted by it. His own harrowing experiences as a child during the war informed his representation of the society of the time, and his innovative, experimental approach to storytelling makes Grave of the Fireflies the saddest Studio Ghibli film.

How Does 'Grave of the Fireflies' Subverts Animation Stereotypes?

Image via Toho

One of the reasons why Akiyuki Nosaka was drawn to the idea of an animated adaptation for his book, is because he believed animated features could only be used to tell adventure stories. Although there are great animated fantasy films, Grave of the Fireflies serves as evidence that animation can transcend mere entertainment. Despite its harrowing premise, Grave of the Fireflies captivates the audience by skillfully balancing stunning animation with a profoundly impactful plot. The film doesn't attempt to merely imitate reality, just like the sourcebook doesn't serve as a mere retelling of Akiyuki Nosaka's exact experiences. Instead, it uses animation as a powerful tool to enhance the audience's experience and allows for creative visual metaphors and symbolism. By using a much more flexible medium than live-action, Takahata utilizes the environment itself as a storytelling element. And so, fireflies become a symbol of short-lived happiness while simultaneously conveying a foreboding message of what's to come.

Grave of the Fireflies is a thought-provoking experience, not only because of the real-life events it depicts but also because it defies the expectations of what an animated movie is supposed to be. It serves as a testament that animated movies not only exist for entertainment and are not confined to the genres of fantasy and adventure, they can also rank among the saddest movies ever produced.

Why 'Grave of the Fireflies’ Goal Isn't To Make the Audience Cry

At the beginning of the film, we see a young boy agonizing in a train station as he slowly perishes due to malnutrition. After his passing, he is reunited with the spirit of his younger sister, and together they revisit the events that led to their deaths. Although this tragic beginning makes it seem like the audience is being given a major spoiler, Takahata does this to lessen the audience’s pain by revealing everything from the start. By knowing the characters' fate, the audience is unburdened by the expectation of a plot twist and the anticipation of when things will get better.

Despite the horrific circumstances that propel the two siblings into a life of constant struggle and isolation, there are genuine moments of joy throughout the film. These small moments of respite allow the audience to reflect on the events and empathize with Seita's experience as he attempts to provide and care for his four-year-old sister to the best of his abilities. It becomes evident that, in the end, he is just a boy who lacks the knowledge, support, and resources necessary to do so, which eventually leads to tragedy. Although Grave of the Fireflies could be classified as an anti-war film, Isao Takahata himself said many times that this is not the case, simply because he doesn't believe his work could prevent another war. He created Grave of the Fireflies as an invitation to reflect on the importance of maintaining peace and how much humans need one another to survive.

'Grave of the Fireflies' Is One of Studio Ghibli's Best Films

Close

From celebrated masterpieces like Spirited Away to criminally underrated hidden gems like Only Yesterday, Studio Ghibli has produced enchanting masterpieces that seamlessly blend captivating storytelling, breathtaking animation, and profound themes that create an unparalleled cinematic experience. The romanticization of daily life and the concept of finding joy in common human experiences make Ghibli's work an enjoyable experience for all, inspiring many other great animated films.

While Grave of the Fireflies may not be as heartwarming and whimsical as My Neighbor Totoro or Ponyo, it is undoubtedly a memorable experience with a powerful message that continues to resonate 35 years after its release. It also serves as a poignant reminder of the legacy created by the lesser-known founder of Studio Ghibli, Isao Takahata, and the gorgeous films he directed.

Grave of the Fireflies is available to rent on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+