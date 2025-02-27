In a horror genre filled with creators trying out uncanny concepts to keep audiences terrified, nobody does it better than Stephen King. This writer has revolutionized the genre for more than four decades; his works have petrified readers for years, with many of their onscreen adaptations opening up his written world of pure terror to a much wider audience. King is known for his ability to make the weirdest ideas thoroughly unnerving, taking the goofiest concepts and imbuing them with his trademark fear — a talent that is on full display in Ralph S. Singleton's Graveyard Shift.

Following a man who discovers the caverns underneath his work are the home of a mutated rat monster, the film has been panned for 35 years by critics who see its fantastical scares as nothing but poor copies of the author's work. It's a sentiment that, shockingly enough, King himself shares...though that doesn't mean fans of the creator shouldn't watch it. Because, for all its faults, Graveyard Shift is one of the few adaptations committed to bringing the wildest aspects of its source material to the screen. It works hard to take this unadulterated wackiness and turn it into something horrific like only King can, and while it falls into some pitfalls along the way, it overall serves as a comically creepy rendition of everything that fans of the author love so much.

Nobody Can Terrify Like Stephen King

Image via Paramount Pictures

Stephen King is applauded for his ability to realistically portray the troubles of your average person, a skill that Graveyard Shift clearly tried to embody through its main character, John Hall (David Andrews). Out of work and just looking for some peace, Hall takes a job at a grimy textile mill filled with similarly despondent workers who are all under the thumb of their cruel foreman, Warwick (Stephen Macht). The entire cast shows out — particularly the infamous Brad Dourif (Child's Play) as an eccentric exterminator — but it's Macht's believability as a mean-spirited boss that grants the film a lingering sense of dread, something that is punctuated by eerie shots of a hulking beast lurking beneath the mill picking off unfortunate workers. The movie is a hilariously creepy watch, keeping the slimy personalities that filled King's original story and preserving the rat monster who was that tale's main villain. Despite this, critics have long mocked the film, saying its unbelievability and over-the-top acting make it appear more like a quick cash grab rather than a faithful adaptation...something that King agrees with.

The author is not afraid of commenting about adaptations of his work, and a 2016 interview with Deadline saw him label Graveyard Shift as a, "kind of a quick exploitation picture." Of course, any opinions the creator has about his adaptations are overwhelmingly valid, but that doesn't necessarily mean fans should avoid this film. Because, despite these thoughts from both King and the critics, it's undeniable how much of a clear effort this movie put into keeping the wildness that makes so many of the man's stories so unnerving. It's an aspect that is often lost in other adaptations; most of these films keep the scariest, most marketable parts of the narratives but ditch the "too weird" aspects that King loves to throw in all of his work. Graveyard Shift not only tries to keep these parts but embraces them wholeheartedly, grounding the impossible monstrosity at its center with the callousness of humans to create a genuinely dreadful picture. It's not perfect (as the author himself will attest) but it's one of the best representations of King's unique style, making it a must-watch for die-hard fans.

You Don’t Want To Work the ‘Graveyard Shift’