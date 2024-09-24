When it comes to the horror genre, there's no bigger name than Stephen King. His novels and short stories have been adapted to the big screen over and over again for almost 50 years. While The Shining, Carrie, and Gerald's Game rank among the best horror films ever made, there have been more than a few adaptations the author would like to have buried. 1990’s Graveyard Shift may fall into that scary category and the critically panned film is coming to Peacock soon.

Graveyard Shift, based on King’s 1970 short story of the same name, is haunting Peacock on October 1. The film has a monstrous 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. While that's only from 7 reviews, the audience score isn't much nicer. With over 5000 ratings, the audience score is currently at a scream-worthy 23%. If that wasn't bad enough, it's the only King project with a 0% on the popular rating website. Because of that, it ranks dead last in King adaptations. Even other extremely "rotten" films like Firestarter (2022), Maximum Overdrive, and The Dark Tower have at least a 10% approval rating. The film also didn't make much of a dent at the box office, only making $11.5 million worldwide.

What Is ‘Graveyard Shift’ About?

Close

The film follows a down-on-his-luck man named John Hall who desperately needs a job. He stumbles upon a small town and takes on a seemingly simple graveyard shift job at a local textile mill. However, the job is anything but simple. As they descend further underground, John and his crew become prey for a mysterious monster. While it's a film on the lower end of King adaptations, the presence of genre heavyweights like Brad Dourif (Chucky, Urban Legend) does make its viewing a bit more enjoyable.

Its poor rating couldn't stop the film from getting some love in the form of physical media over the years. As recently as 2020, the horror-centric boutique label Scream Factory released a special edition Blu-ray of Graveyard Shift. They’ve been supporting King adaptations on physical media for over a decade, putting films like Silver Bullet, Creepshow, and Carrie in 4K for the first time.

‘The Graveyard Shift’ Is Waiting For You

Even though Graveyard Shift leaves a lot to be desired in the critical department, the horror genre was built on nightmares that were reviewed poorly at first before becoming cult classics. Halloween and The Shining are just two films that come to mind in that ghoulish context. Maybe its Peacock release is exactly what The Graveyard Shift needs to change the film’s dire narrative. Only time will tell. As horror fans wait for October and Halloween, you can view Graveyard Shift’s trailer below and stream it on Peacock on October 1.

