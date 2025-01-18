The devastation sweeping across Los Angeles is heartbreaking to see as horrific wildfires have claimed lives and property. Thankfully, some help is coming thanks to the Pines Family. Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, the voice of Dipper Pines, Jason Ritter, and Mabel Pines herself, Kristen Schaal, brought plenty of laughs and hopes for the victims in a charity livestream that raised over $90,000 for the Wildfire Relief Fund. With the fundraiser still open, it’s not the only way fans can help, as incredibly rare items are up for grabs in a one-of-a-kind auction that no animation fan wants to miss.

The auction is filled with over one hundred items donated by several cartoon creators. Some are from their personal collections, like Hirsch’s original storyboard pitch for Gravity Falls. On the heels of its 10th anniversary, Patrick McHale’s concept sketches for Over the Garden Wall are in the mix.

Creator Rebecca Sugar provided several signed Steven Universe comic books and posters. Multiple pages and 3D-printed statues that were part of the process of creating last year's bestseller, The Book of Bill, are part of the lots. From OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Infinity Train, The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and so much more, this auction is an animation collector’s dream. You can find the full list of items before the auction closes on January 21 at 5:00 PM PST.

A Gravity Falls Steam of Chaos and Hope

The livestream itself was a gem to witness for any Gravity Falls fan. The lovable Pines Family actors weren't alone. They were joined by Amphibia creator Matt Braly, who was a director on the series, and character designer Joe Pitt. Despite early technical difficulties, the charity stream was instantly a resounding success, with generous fan donations blowing past most of the stretch goal before the show even started. Taking requests from donations and the Twitch chat, Braly, Pitt, and Hirsch drew some fandom-breaking fun, like the villainous Bill Cipher kissing Ford Pines, voiced by J.K. Simmons. Simmons might not have been in the room, but he certainly left his mark on the stream. Hirsch pre-recorded Simmons reprising his role as Ford, hilariously reading and responding in character to fans’ thirst messages online. We all need more of Simmons trying to figure out what a “Zaddy” is.

The entire stream was full of unforgettable highlights. Ritter broke out a gut-bellowing rendition of “Pink Pony Club” from Chappell Roan, sending Braly and Pitt into laughing fits behind him as Ritter tossed in a dance to go with it. Only for Hirsch to interrupt in character as Stan Pines, of course. Kristen Schaal delighted every moment she was on-screen, musing about the importance of books and artists. Her off-handed quips towards items in Hirsch’s house, like his jar full of teeth (they’re fake), got some of the biggest laughs.

In a time of such tragedy, laughter and hope are needed more than ever. Hirsch’s livestream provided much-needed levity while helping out for a good cause. The auction is open through January 21, and you can donate to the GoFundMe for LA wildfire victims for the time being. You can also find resources for how you can stay safe and help those affected during this time by clicking here.

Gravity Falls is available to stream on Disney+.

