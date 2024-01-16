The Big Picture Alex Hirsch's battles with Disney censors highlight the challenges faced in delivering the acclaimed series Gravity Falls.

The beloved, award-winning animated series Gravity Falls is known for its groundbreaking storytelling, worldbuilding, and sharp writing by creator Alex Hirsch. However, despite the genius of Hirsch's work, he still had to deal with frustrating censorship issues that came with putting together a unique series for a family television network such as the Disney Channel. The various censorship issues the show faced symbolize the bureaucracy and challenges Hirsch faced in delivering one of the best and most celebrated shows of the previous decade. Hirsch had to constantly fight with the network censors over the most minor and innocuous things. Such a feat must have been maddening for an artist as talented as Hirsch. The series was not only a creative triumph, but a victory for Hirsch and the fans of the show over network censorship! Here is a look back at the censorship battles that forged Gravity Falls.

Alex Hirsch's Battles With Disney Censors Were Ongoing

In June 2022, as documented by The Hollywood Reporter, Alex Hirsch started releasing videos and emails on his X (formerly Twitter) account, detailing his emails with Standards & Practices regarding things the department did not want to be included or taken out of the show. On some matters, Hirsch stood his ground and refused to make any changes to his work. In other areas, he relented or opted for something else to replace it.

One noticeable issue concerned the relationship between the characters Sheriff Blubs (Kevin Michael Richardson) and Deputy Durland (Keith Ferguson). Based on the emails Hirsch revealed, there was a longstanding conflict between Hirsch and standards and practices regarding the portrayal of the relationship in the series, with S&P viewing it as "flirtatious." Hirsch fought against the issues with Blubs and Durland by saying, "They’re…buddies. Chill out." Any fan of Gravity Falls at this point should realize the series all but says that Blubs and Durland are a same-sex couple. In the episode "Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls," the two officers even say that they're "mad with power…and love!” Yeah, these two cops are a couple, something Hirsch would confirm later. It’s a good example of what creatives are up against when fighting network censors about depicting an LGBTQ relationship in a television series. That said, it seems S&P’s attitude to depicting LGBTQ relationships has softened somewhat over the years. Case in point, the couple, Alexander and Terry, who are featured in the Disney animated TV series, Big City Greens, are a same-sex couple. At the very least, some progress has been made in that regard.

For whatever reason, the idea of the Mystery Shack's handyman, the lovable Jesús "Soos" Alzamirano Ramirez (Hirsch), talking about dressing as a giant teddy bear made the Standards & Practices representatives uncomfortable. Why is that? Because people might associate dressing up as a teddy bear with a "furry fetish." This scenario for Soos sounds similar to the thirteenth episode, "Boss Mabel," where Soos wanted to dress up as a mascot for the Mystery Shack called "Questiony the Question Mark," something that Grunkle Stan Pines (Hirsch) shoots down. When Stan leaves town for the day and leaves Mabel (Kristen Schaal) in charge, she lets Soos live out his dream and become the mascot. His Questiony costume consists of Soos in his undies wearing a crudely made question mark over his head and torso, leaving little to the imagination. Dipper Pines (Jason Ritter) then introduces Soos as an exhibit called the "Question Baby" for the Mystery Shack, and Soos says, "Am I a man? Am I a baby? These are legitimate questions."

If this was the outcome of S&P's changes, the department arguably did Hirsch a favor, since the episode now depicts Soos in his underwear wearing a comedically crude question mark costume. In the context of the series and the Mystery Shack, it arguably works a lot better than Soos dressing as a teddy bear. But what’s funnier is that the episode is now even more risqué than what Hirsch originally had on paper.

Walt Disney's Censor Choices Only Became Weirder

One battle that Hirsch lost was an instance in Episode 11 of the series, "Summerween," when Dipper reads a flyer for "Tambry’s Summerween Party." The flyer was originally supposed to state, "Bottles will be spun." Network censors didn’t like this reference since it implies teenagers playing Spin the Bottle and making out at the party. While Hirsch fought for this reference, he ultimately omitted the line. He requested that it be replaced with "Not S&P Approved." When Standards & Practices emailed Hirsch about this change, they wrote, "Please omit 'Not S&P approved' on the party flyer." Hirsch then responded, "I don’t see what the problem with this is." It seems like the censors relented, as they replied, "'Not S&P approved' has been approved by S&P.' Sure enough, if you look at the flyer in the "Summerween" episode, it most definitely reads "Not S&P approved" on the party flyer. That one line appears all because S&P feared a spin the bottle reference was too edgy and risqué for Gravity Falls.

Hirsch had to deal with another likely hair-pulling frustration that came from a simple line alluding to the limerick, "There once was a man from Nantucket," in Episode 3, "Headhunters." The line in Hirsch's script reads, “There once was a man from Kentucky,” changing up the limerick’s phrasing of "Nantucket." Disney’s S&P department was unhappy with the line. S&P expressed concern that “unsavory rhymes could be gleaned” from Hirsch's alternate phrasing, even though he changed "Nantucket" to "Kentucky" and Kentucky does not rhyme with any risqué words or phrases. After what was certain to be much insufferable haranguing and debating, Hirsch changed the line recited by the wax figurehead of William Shakespeare to the following line: "There once was a dude from Kentucky!" So apparently, changing the word "man" to "dude" was enough to placate the network censors. There is no word for this other than madness.

'Gravity Falls' Became a Timeless Animated Masterpiece

Image via Disney

Hirsch arguably had the last laugh because he managed to cross the finish line with Gravity Falls. He stood his ground on some things while relenting on others, and he came up with even funnier results. While the experience was clearly not a walk in the park for Hirsch, it gave the young creator a crucial experience at a pivotal time in his career when he was shepherding his first series as a creator. Gravity Falls is an important show to Hirsch. The main characters of Dipper and Mabel Pines are based on Alex Hirsch and his sister, and the stories were inspired by events he experienced in his youth. Although the network's attempt to censor his show was difficult and probably heartbreaking in many respects, it prepared Hirsch for his future work in the entertainment industry. Not to mention, Gravity Falls went on to win two Emmy Awards.

Looking back at all the challenging censorship issues Hirsch was forced to deal with for Gravity Falls only makes the show look that much more impressive. And despite all the difficulties, Hirsch managed to create one of the most singular, exceptional pieces of animation and pure storytelling of the 2010s. Gravity Falls remains a cut above typical animated shows and should top many people’s top 10 lists, not only for animated shows but TV in general in the new millennium. While the journey to Gravity Falls might have been roughshod and difficult, Hirsch managed to walk away creating a prestige series that people will revisit for years to come.

