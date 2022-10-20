In terms of intriguing mystery elements, darkly strange humor, and the self-awareness that makes self-referential humor and homage not only possible but advantageous, Gravity Falls is perhaps the strongest cartoon in recent memory. As it turns out, the long list of Gravity Falls’ successful aspects wouldn’t be complete without touching on a trope that’s so overused, it’s become cliché — a trope that Gravity Falls has nonetheless subverted and made its own.

The story centers around 12-year-old Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal), best friends and twins, as they explore the oddball town of Gravity Falls, Oregon, during a summer vacation spent with their shady great-uncle, or Grunkle, Stan Pines (Alex Hirsch). During the course of their eventful summer, the mystery twins face off against strange and menacing creatures (such as armies of gnomes, the pop-song-loving Multibear, video games brought to life, and even enemies from elsewhere in time) and unravel the truth behind the mysterious six-fingered author of their helpful guidebook.

A Tired Cliché Made New Again

Image via Disney

As the first season and a half of the show ramps up to the biggest reveal so far, Dipper and Mabel discover that their sketchy but lovable Grunkle Stan may not be who he says he is. As Stan completes the test run of the doomsday-device portal he’s been trying to open for the entirety of the series, he opens a rift in their dimension to allow the author of the journals to re-enter Gravity Falls. Having followed all the twists and turns in the storyline with plenty of red herrings and hints pointing toward the identity of the author, Dipper and Mabel finally find out who he is: Grunkle Stan’s twin brother, Ford (J.K. Simmons).

RELATED: Why 'Gravity Falls’ Mysteries Set it Apart

On paper, this reveal sounds cliché, and for good reason. The secret twin is an overdone trope at this point; there’s even an entire page on TV Tropes dedicated to the subgroups of the twin trope. And yet, Gravity Falls chose one of TV’s oldest clichés to apply to its most intriguing mystery. It’s a risky move to use such a familiar TV trope for a twist that the rest of the narrative (and most of the previous portions of the narrative) hinges on. But Gravity Falls applies this trope in a way that’s both new and satisfying and, in doing so, creates one of the show’s best additions to the cast.

This concept applies to most plot devices in general, but a good twist tends to be more effective with great foreshadowing, and Gravity Falls upholds this rule. Ford’s existence was foreshadowed far before his first appearance, sometimes in ways that you don’t even realize until after the plot twist is revealed. The relationship between Dipper and Mabel, for instance, points toward the relationship between Stan and Ford early on.

Making the Twin Logic Work

Image via Disney

In terms of story, a parallel between the more logic-based twin (Dipper/Ford) and the more free spirited twin (Mabel/Stan) makes sense for their arcs. Stan has always connected more with Mabel than Dipper, and as soon as Ford is introduced to the story, he quickly forms a bond with Dipper due to their similar personalities. The overarching story focuses on how growing up puts a strain on Dipper and Mabel’s relationship and how they work through it — meanwhile, the backstory of Stan and Ford’s estrangement (and their later reunion/reconnection) both mirrors the relationship of the protagonists and serves as a cautionary tale.

In a more technical sense, the groundwork for Ford’s reveal was laid by the very existence of Dipper and Mabel. Twins run in the family, so it would make sense that, if Dipper and Mabel are twins, someone else in their family would be as well.

One way that Gravity Falls keeps its viewer engagement high is by hiding little clues and puzzles within the story, not the least of which are Easter eggs that also point to Ford’s existence. In “Carpet Diem,” Dipper and Mabel find a rug in an abandoned room of the Mystery Shack that can cause body-switching; compared to such an outlandish find, Stan quickly pocketing a pair of square glasses from the room is a small detail that nonetheless catches a viewer’s attention. Stan has been shown to be deceptive and greedy; pair those qualities with the fact that he’s working on an ominous portal using several of the author’s journals while simultaneously claiming he’s never seen them before, and Stan looks terribly suspicious. From the fact that Stan himself is linked to the journals, we can surmise that he is in some way linked to the author too.

Though foreshadowing is important to any good plot twist, the true key to an effective reveal is what it adds to the story. Sure, a surprise twist will lead to a good shocked gasp in the moment, but it’s important to justify that twist’s existence by asking how it changes the narrative and interacts with the characters’ arcs. One important way to put a plot twist to the test is to see how things change afterward. Ford’s inclusion passes this test with flying colors.

Ford’s return to Gravity Falls rounds out the main characters’ arcs in ways that Dipper, Mabel, and Stan (and the viewers) never even realized they needed. Now that Stan has a proper foil who can go toe-to-toe with him and match his shenanigans with reason, Stan is forced to confront the areas of his life that are lacking (honesty, vulnerability, and coming to terms with the mistakes of his past).

Dipper not only gets an answer as to who wrote the journals that he’s been obsessed with all summer, but he also finds a mentor figure who is willing to nurture his adventurous side. While it’s clear that Dipper and Stan care for each other, it’s still valuable for Dipper to have the encouragement he needs to grow (tough love can be effective for some, but Dipper tends to respond better to more affirming methods). Mabel and Ford are friendly with each other, but toward the end of the summer, when Ford invites Dipper to research the unnatural occurrences with him instead of going back home, Mabel feels a disconnect start to form between her and her brother. Fearful that she and Dipper will grow apart and “get stupid” like Stan and Ford did, Mabel finally has to face her fears of growing up while dealing with the fact that the real world isn’t always sunshine and rainbows —and that’s okay.

A Plot Twist That Furthers the Story

Image via Disney

Even though Ford only appears in about a fourth of the series’ runtime (his introduction happens around the middle of Season 2), his impact on the story is huge and meaningful. Even without the storytelling, mystery crafting, and character writing opportunities he presents, Ford’s existence also answers a lot of questions about the series’ main villain, Bill Cipher (Alex Hirsch). Technically, Ford’s research into Gravity Falls, and his mistake of trusting the trans-dimensional being, directly leads to the chaos during the four-part finale, “Weirdmageddon.”

Each Pines family member has a part to play in this, which further connects each story thread: Mabel’s fear of losing her twin by growing up and growing apart leaves her susceptible to Bill’s deception, Dipper’s obsession with mystery solving leaves room for Bill to weasel his way into the Pines’ lives, and Stan’s refusal to hold hands with Ford nearly causes everyone’s deaths. All this conflict, resolution, and growth would never have happened without Ford Pines. He isn’t only a justifiable plot twist — he’s a necessary one.

All in all, the secret twin brother plot twist may be overdone, but Gravity Falls proves that any cliché can be reworked into something highly effective. Ford’s reveal rounds out character arcs in thoroughly unexpected ways, provides satisfying answers to the mysteries of Gravity Falls through the use of effective foreshadowing (not to mention an emotional backstory episode that explains all), and even pushes the pacing of the story toward the grand finale. Despite it being a cliché, the secret twin trope was made effective once more by the creativity of Gravity Falls.