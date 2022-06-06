Alex Hirsch’s animated series Gravity Falls premiered about ten years ago with its pilot “Tourist Trapped”, starting with a voice-over monologue from Dipper Pines (Jason Ritter) discussing why their summer is not a “leisurely” break as he and his twin sister, Mabel (Kristen Schaal) drive away from a “creature of unimaginable horror.” It ends with another voiceover with Dipper discussing why he could trust Mabel. He also mentions that his great uncle/ “Grunkle” Stanley/Stan (Hirsch) said there were no mysteries in the Oregon town of Gravity Falls – right as Stan himself opens a secret door behind the vending machine.

That episode kick-started a four-year series with mysteries and theories surrounding the author of a journal found in the woods and discovering the anomalies present in the town. Gravity Falls’ characters and charming sense of humor gave the series a solid base. The series made its place in this current run of animated excellence with compelling enigmas throughout individual storylines and the overarching questions surrounding the Pines family.

Several aspects of the pilot do add to the nature of the story. Not just involving the journal, but the jokes. The major one is Dipper's suspicion that Mabel’s boyfriend, Norman, is a zombie. When he confronts Mabel about this, Dipper accidentally turns the page to the Gnomes page. Norman is a bunch of gnomes stacked on top of each other pretending to be a teenager to get Mabel to become their gnome queen and marry all 1,000 of them. And then they transform into the “creature of unimaginable horror” to try and catch Mabel and Dipper driving away in a golf cart. The gag is funny, but it also establishes the direction of the series mixing humor with surprises and tinges of darkness.

It’s also the first time Dipper and Mabel support each other in the series. Dipper goes out of his way to protect his sister. Mabel later convinces Dipper to trust her, and it works to defeat the gnomes. That goes against the sign warning of Dipper’s journal: “TRUST NO ONE!” That line is brought up again several times, with Dipper and Mabel’s trust in one another shining through every time. The uncertainty and challenges presented to showcase the pair’s familial bond, which grows with each other along with the friends they meet over the summer.

Cryptograms are also introduced in the pilot and continued throughout the series. Essentially, the series places different word or number combinations at the end of the credits for every episode with translations for the series. The first code is shown quickly in a flash frame in the theme song with a picture of the main antagonist Bill Cyper (Hirsch). A majority of the first season’s clues are jokes referencing the episode, but they get more series as the show continues. Also, the codes gave fans reasons to stay to watch the credits, which allows them to see the names of the people who worked on the show while also setting the credits up as something important. Gravity Falls started presenting more plot-based credit scenes in the second season, filling every episode with pieces to find the story. It also allows for fans and viewers to be engaged with the series as they watch episodes. That led to one final search for an actual statue of the show’s antagonist, Bill Cipher (Hirsch), hidden in the woods.

The question of the identity of the author is brought up constantly but Hirsch and his team leave several breadcrumbs along the way. Background items like the ship painting above Dipper’s bed serve as a reminder of Stan and Stanford/Ford’s (J.K. Simmons) dreams of sailing around the world fighting monsters. That the boat is specifically over Dipper’s bed ties to the connections between the two generations of Pines twins. Dipper matches Ford’s interests in science and ego, while Mabel resembles Stan’s carefree nature and playfulness.

There are some more direct visuals that point out Ford’s existence throughout the show. In the season one episode “The Time Traveler’s Pig,” Dipper and Mabel fight through time and go back to an early version of Stan’s house pre-mystery shack. A person who appears to be Stan walks out of the house briefly. That most likely is Ford from when he started his exploration of Gravity Falls, as he’s wearing the same type of glasses Ford wears.

Stan also finds a similar pair of glasses in the hidden room uncovered by Soos the handyman (once again Hirsch, who wears a ton of hats in his show) in “Carpet Diem.” It’s called “Carpet Diem” because of a carpet in the room that allows for body-switching which is labeled as an “experiment.” That episode in particular shows its hands on Stan and Ford’s fractured relationship. Stan is uncomfortable in the room, acting like he wanted to forget about it. He calls it “just another room I gotta clean up now” as he picked up the glasses from a dusty shelf. He also responds to Mabel calling the room “amazing” by saying “Yah, if you’re into things that are terrible.” He later calls the carpet “ugly” after he’s asked to get rid of it. Off-hand, negative lines show how fractured their relationship became, the opposite of Dipper and Mabel’s bond. Being back in Ford’s old room brings back haunting memories of seeing Ford drift into another dimension with their years of tension gone with him.

Another scene in this episode that appears to be just a passing joke deserves more attention. Stan is sitting in front of the TV watching Baby Fights while looking at the glasses as Dipper, Mabel, and several other friends are fighting trying to switch back into the right body. As he hears the fighting get louder, Stan puts the glasses in his pocket, grumbles, and raises the volume on the TV as he looks dismayed. The sound of his nephew’s fighting reminds Stan of his fraught family relationship growing up and his failure to save Ford after accidentally trapping him in another dimension. Stan’s small, quiet reactions as he tries to deal with them in secret add a textual example of his plight aside from him going down to the room behind the candy machine.

One more aspect of that episode: the conflict springs over Dipper and Mabel fighting to keep the room. They had shared a room up in the attic, but Dipper got upset that Mabel invited her friends over every night, and then they argued. It’s a moment that could fracture their relationships like Stan and Ford’s. However, they can come to the realization that neither of them wanted the room and both just wanted to have an easier living situation. Mabel even uses something she learned while in Dipper’s body to relate to her twin. This conflict subtly presents how the twins can but heads and be at odds in a way that the two Stans were as they aged. But the younger Pines twins mutually find they work better when they grow alongside each other. They have a trust factor Stan and Ford lost.

The main villain of the series, Bill Cipher, makes his first actual appearance at the end of season one, but his fingerprints are all over the series. Several episodes have visual cameos to the triangle with one eye, one being in a quick shot of a deck of cards. He’s also alluded to in the journals, namely in the pilot when Dipper reads the part about being watched. The first person to discuss the journals and the Mystery Shack itself in terms of its powers is Gideon (Thurop Van Orman). Of course, he’s using the journals for power and greed. His first tool is the gem that gives him telepathy powers to control Dipper. He later uses it to summon Bill for the first time, so he can steal Stan’s deed. That tie-in is the first foreboding example of someone acting out of control, with Gideon sharing Bill’s need for power.

Bill’s striking and horrifying power led town hillbilly Fiddleford “Old Man” McGucket (Hirsh once again) to create a memory wiping device that sent him down a path to madness. McGucket’s ties to Ford are also hidden in breadcrumbs throughout the early part of the series. He’s first seen as a crazy homeless person who talks about a monster called the Gobblewalker living in a lake near Gravity Falls. While searching for the monster to get its picture, Dipper and Mabel realize that he made the Gobblewalker out of metal just so his son would pay attention to him. He’s later seen mixing between creating inventions in the junkyard he lives in and talking to animals and trying to use his bear as an appendage. Still, the episode sets that storyline in motion all with a somewhat comedic adventure.

That season one episode also connects with Dipper and Mabel’s attempts to avoid fishing with their Grunkle as their quest to find mysteries pulls them away from their family bonding time. They nearly spent so much time looking for a picture to make them famous that they left their Great Uncle behind, just like Ford left his brother. That’s the power of the mysteries Gravity Falls creates. Hirsh and his team always wanted to lead people to some dark moments, but also to the realization of the importance of familial connection. The deliberate parts and pieces left behind in early episodes all lead down a path that brings people together. Gravity Falls created a puzzle that comes together when a team works to put together the pieces.