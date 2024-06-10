The Big Picture After 8 years, fans of Gravity Falls might be in for a revival, as Disney executives have considered bringing back the beloved series.

Sometimes. Good things come to those who wait, and for fans of the animated series, Gravity Falls, it just might be that lucky season. It has been eight years since the animated series wrapped its run. However, in a positive turn of events, the fan-favorite animated series could be set for an impending revival, according to one of Disney's top executives, Meredith Roberts. Gravity Falls began in 2012 and ended its run after a couple of years in 2014. Despite the series ending, creator Alex Hirsch has continued to expand on the universe with several written works. Now, the creator might get the opportunity to revisit the animated series after its premature end after only two seasons.

Gravity Falls has maintained its allure since its end, and speaking in an interview with The Direct, Disney's Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television, Roberts revealed that the studio have considered the idea of bringing back the series, and have reached out to Hirsch to make it a reality. “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never,” Roberts said.

Gravity Falls made its premiere on the Disney Channel on June 15, 2012, and soon after, the animated series began amassing a dedicated following which fell in love with family friendly storytelling with a supernatural twist. "Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to the small town of Gravity Falls, Oregon to spend their summer vacation with their great uncle (Grunkle) Stan," the series' official synopsis reads. "Upon arrival, Grunkle Stan enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a self-owned tourist trap that overcharges unsuspecting customers. While Dipper has a hard time getting used to his new surroundings, Mabel's upbeat optimism comes in handy in her quest to find true love."

Alex Hirsch Runs 'Gravity Falls'

Both seasons of Gravity Falls were 20-episode orders, and just about the time when the show was getting into its groove and audiences coming along for the ride, it ended. By the time the series finale aired, it broke the network's viewership record. “This is 100% my choice, and its something I decided on a very long time ago,” Hirsch wrote at the time regarding the show's ending. “I always designed Gravity Falls to be a finite series about one epic summer- a series with a beginning, middle, and end. There are so many shows that go on endlessly until they lose their original spark, or mysteries that are cancelled before they ever get a chance to payoff.”

By the time the series ended, Dipper and Mabel had returned home to California, so it would be interesting to see just how a revival will pan out. However, given that Hirsch has never quite left the Gravity Falls universe penning written works that include Gravity Falls: Tales of the Strange and Unexplained, Lost Legends, Journal 3 and Once Upon a Swine among others, offers hope that a revival will have much to draw from.

Gravity Falls is available for streaming now on Disney+.

Gravity Falls Release Date June 15, 2012 Cast Kristen Schaal , Linda Cardellini , Jason Ritter Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

