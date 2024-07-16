The Big Picture Embrace the chaos of Bill Cipher's return in The Book of Bill, exploring his origins and interdimensional mayhem.

Guard your gold and deer teeth, foolish mortals, because it’s time to get weird! Bill Cipher is back with sights set on telling the real story of what happened in Disney’s classic series Gravity Falls. The Book of Bill is a new entry to the lore of the beloved show that invades our dimension on July 23. However, it’s important to note that The Book of Bill is intended for older readers and is not for all ages, like past Gravity Falls books.

Written by series creator Alex Hirsch, The Book of Bill will explore the origins of the chaotic Big Bad, how the demon became involved with the Pines family, and explore various interdimensional planes to melt our feeble human brains. There are two versions of the book. One is the regular hardcover, where the titular character floats in a crimson hue. The second is a special Barnes & Noble edition showcasing Bill Cipher in his classic gold look. This version is packed with 16 extra pages of life advice from the terrible enigma himself.

Gravity Falls was known for engaging the fandom with secret codes and hidden messages throughout the episodes. Every few episodes, the cipher would change. Sometimes, these codes were fun jokes about the plot. However, more often than not, these would be major hints of what would come. A generation of Disney fans grew up exploring the deeper lore of the show in this way, even coming together to participate in a worldwide scavenger hunt called The Cipher Hunt. Hirsch dipped into this style of promotion for The Book of Bill.

Morse Codes, Valentines, and Cake

Alex Hirsch hasn’t shied away from returning to his Gravity Falls roots while promoting The Book of Bill, using the macabre humor of the demon he voiced. Dropping little hints over the last few months, he’s released everything from twisted Bill Cipher-themed Valentines to an “Is it cake” cup open of the book to reveal a flesh-colored interior.

The latest promotion from Hirsch on Twitter is a video featuring an image of the Pines family set on fire. The song “We’ll Meet Again” by Vera Lynn plays in the background. Bill Cipher sang this song in the Gravity Falls series finale to Ford Pines, voiced by J.K. Simmons. A follow-up tweet showed a prism of Bill spinning against a black background. Morse code beeps under the cheesy music. Fans were quick to decipher the message, which repeated the words, “Three sides to every story.” The stage is now set for the top hat-wearing triangle to tell his story.

The Book of Bill is the latest entry into the Gravity Falls canon. You can preorder the hardcover or the exclusive Barnes & Noble edition now.

Gravity Falls Release Date June 15, 2012 Cast Kristen Schaal , Linda Cardellini , Jason Ritter Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

