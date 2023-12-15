The Big Picture The Book of Bill is a new companion book to the show Gravity Falls, focusing on the character Bill Cipher.

The book will reveal Bill's origin story, his villainous agenda, and the secrets of the Pine family, with illustrations and riddles included.

The Book of Bill is one of several Gravity Falls books expanding on the show's story, including the popular Journal 3.

The Mystery Shack might be closed for business, but Gravity Falls remains as strange as ever. Recently, series creator Alex Hirsch announced that fans will get to spend a little more time in the Gravity Falls universe with a new book. Entitled The Book of Bill, the newest companion book to the show revisits the twisted mind of the cutest and most evil little triangle: Bill Cipher (voiced by Hirsch in the show). The book is due to release on July 23, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order.

The Book of Bill acts as an origin story of sorts, told from Bill's perspective. Despite his ultimate defeat, Bill isn't done pushing the villain agenda. Throughout the book, he will unravel the mystery behind his early beginnings, the terror he's spread across history, share the key to world domination, and even reveal some of the Pine family's most embarrassing secrets. As Bill gives his tell-all, the book also includes a plethora of illustrations, "baffling riddles, uncrackable ciphers, lost Journal 3 pages, ways to cheat death, the meaning of life, and a whole chapter on Silly Straws." And, in true Bill Cipher fashion, it is "deeply, deeply cursed."

The Book of Bill joins a line-up of several Gravity Falls books expanding upon the show's story, including entirely new adventures with the Pine family, more activity-oriented books, and a guide book to fun from Dipper and Mabel. One of the most popular ones, though, is Journal 3, as seen in the show itself. Like the one Dipper frequently consults, the real-life version includes all the pages fans are already familiar with. It also provides new tidbits on the town's secrets, the monsters lurking everywhere, and more.

What Is 'Gravity Falls' About?

Gravity Falls takes place exactly where the title suggests, a small town in Oregon brimming with all-sorts of weird creatures, events, and townsfolk. The story primarily centers on twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) who head to Gravity Falls to visit their great-uncle Stan (Hirsch) for the summer. During their time, the kids help Grunkle Stan run his tourist trap, the Mystery Shack. Along the way, they quickly realize there is more to the town than meets the eye, and Dipper is determined to seek out all the town's mysteries — including the sinister agenda of Bill Cipher.

Gravity Falls first debuted in 2012 but wouldn't conclude its two-season run until 2016. It was created by Hirsch, who served as writer on several episodes and voiced a handful of key and additional characters. Alongside Ritter and Schaal, the voice cast includes Linda Cardellini, Kevin Michael Richardson, John DiMaggio, Jennifer Coolidge, Kari Wahlgren, Dee Bradley Baker, Will Forte, Grey Griffin, and several others.

The Book of Bill is available for pre-order. It officially releases on July 23, 2024.