In 2013, director Alfonso Cuarón, the keen and decidedly selective filmmaker known for such films as Children of Men, Y Tu Mamá También, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, brought Gravity into the world. Written by Cuarón and his son, Jonás Cuarón, Gravity is a swift hour-and-a-half of heart-pounding peril wrapped in the drama of a woman who has emotionally isolated herself far beyond the literal isolation of outer space's void. Starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, Gravity is an intimate, sweat-inducing film in a league of its own.

Garnering ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Bullock, Gravity walked away with seven Academy Awards, including Best Director for Cuarón, and a slew of nearly every award in the technical achievement categories. It's all deserved, as the amount of achievement packed into this quick watch is a marvel of its own. Once the chaos strikes, it's one thing after another, and the adrenaline never lets up. In case you find yourself as stranded as Gravity's astronauts when you're attempting to recall each explosive moment of the story, let's break down the mission, fallout, and conclusion of Gravity's unfortunate crew.

What Is the Purpose of the Mission in 'Gravity'?

When the film begins, we join the five-member crew of the Explorer space shuttle in the midst of attempting one of the most important tasks of their mission. Our two astronaut leads—Dr. Ryan Stone (Bullock) and Lieutenant Matt Kowalski (Clooney)—have vastly different experience levels. Kowalski is on his last mission, and after Explorer heads home, he'll retire just shy of the record for the longest time spent spacewalking. Stone, however, is in space for the first time, after completing only six months of training.

"Installing your system in the Hubble is the purpose of this mission," says Mission Control (Ed Harris) over satellite radio, appeasing an unsteady but steadfast Dr. Stone. The first-time space explorer created a prototype scanning system, which NASA recruited her to integrate into the Hubble Space Telescope.

Of the three other crew members, two are heard over voice communications—Explorer's Captain (Amy Warren) and Explorer engineer Shariff (Phaldut Sharma). Aside from them, Stone and Kowalski spend the bulk of their interaction with one another or speaking with Mission Control down on Earth. Before Stone can complete the installation of her system into the Hubble, however, Mission Control orders Explorer to abort their mission immediately, and it only gets worse from there.

What Goes Wrong for the Astronauts in 'Gravity'?

Mission Control tells the Explorer crew that the Russians shot and destroyed one of their decommissioned satellites, resulting in a debris field now traveling in orbit. After first, the notice is more cautionary than an emergent threat, but after a few moments, Mission Control alerts the crew of something much more serious. A chain reaction from the debris' destruction has caused a larger field to form, and it's headed for the Explorer crew at immense, deadly speed. They're ordered to abort their mission and return immediately. Kowalski has to demand immediacy from Stone, who doesn't yet comprehend the severity of what's coming, ordering her to abort her work and return to the shuttle. Before the two of them can make it back from the telescope, however, the debris field arrives and immediately obliterates...everything. Shariff is killed in an instant, and the rest is utter chaos.

We follow Stone, who is still attached to the telescope maintenance arm, which is now uncontrollably hurtling through space and pulling Stone with it. She can still hear Kowalski over the radio, and he's demanding she detach herself from the arm before it pulls her too far. Eventually, she does, and now she's floating alone in the void. This is finally the end of the first shot of the film, which lasted nearly twelve minutes without any visible cuts.

Kowalski, who has the advantage of his Manned Maneuvering Unit (essentially, a jetpack for moving around freely in space), finally finds Stone in the void. They tether themselves together, and they now have to make their way to the International Space Station before the debris field wraps around in orbit and strikes them again. Their oxygen reserves are depleting, and the thrust fuel in Kowalski's MMU is almost exhausted.

How Does Dr. Stone End Up Alone in Space?

During their trek to the ISS, Stone reveals to Kowalski that, when she isn't working, she spends her time on Earth mindlessly driving. Her daughter, we learn, tragically and suddenly passed away. When Kowalski and Stone reach the ISS, they've drifted a bit off course, but the MMU has enough fuel for one final push to get them to their target. They go for it and find themselves chaotically flying toward the ISS. They struggle to grab hold of any part of the station and end up flying past it, with Stone's foot accidentally tangled in some cords serving as the only saving grace. The force of their momentum is nearly pulling them away. Knowing that Stone's only hope is being separated from him, as he's pulling her with him, Kowalski detaches the tether binding them together, despite Stone's desperate protests. Kowalski is left to float off into space where he will inevitably perish, and Stone is now completely alone.

She makes her way into the ISS, shuts the airlock, and quickly sheds herself of her astronaut garb. By this point, Stone's oxygen level was completely depleted. When the airlock properly pressurizes, she takes her first breath of oxygen in some time before allowing herself to float in a moment of rest. The vignette mirrors the imagery of a fetus in the womb, signifying a rebirth and a newfound will to live headed for Stone.

Her goal is now to use the ISS's Soyuz escape vessel. Due to destruction caused by the debris, a fire begins to spread in the station, so Stone scrambles to swiftly enter the Soyuz and depart. However, the vessel is tangled in the cords of a misfired parachute, so she has to exit the ISS to cut the tethers. She manages to do this just as the debris field returns and begins to wreak further destruction. When she attempts to now leave in the freed Soyuz, Stone makes a terrifying discovery: the Soyuz is out of fuel.

What Happens at the End of 'Gravity'?

Stone attempts to reach Earth through radio communication, but due to the destruction of satellites, receives no helpful response. She does, however, begin to pick up a signal from a man named Aningaag (Orto Ignatiussen), a Greenlandic Inuit going about his day. She seems to find a bit of comfort from hearing another person, despite the language barrier and bleak distance between them. Finally, Stone accepts her fate of certain death and turns the oxygen off in her capsule. After drifting out of consciousness, Stone has a hallucination of Kowalski entering the vessel. This image of Kowalski offers Stone a cheerful demeanor and some solid advice. The Soyuz may be out of fuel, but she can use the single thrust of its landing rockets to make one push toward Tiangong, the Chinese space station that is falling toward Earth.

After accomplishing this, Stone has to exit the Soyuz and use a fire extinguisher to direct herself to the Tiangong as it's entering Earth's atmosphere. Just before she does, Stone seems to find her resolve to give life another shot. "No more just driving. Let's go home." She enters space and, at the last possible moment, manages to enter the Tiangong and retreat to its escape pod. As the station is burning in the atmosphere, Stone finally enables the pod to detach, and she falls to Earth in a ball of fiery chaos.

The pod lands in a body of water, and Stone frees herself, floating to the surface. The sounds of the Earth creep in as she wades toward the shore. Her body, worn by the effects of outer space, struggles to support her, but Stone is overwhelmed with visible relief. "Thank you," she utters, with gentle laughter escaping her. As the score swells, Stone stands and walks on land, alive and grateful.

